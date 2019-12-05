Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Both the Starliner capsule and the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket are healthy.


The Associated PressDec 05, 2019 09:53:04 IST

Boeing has delayed the first test flight of its Starliner crew capsule to the International Space Station.

The launch is now targeted for 19 December.

NASA said Tuesday that the two-day postponement was caused by problems with ground equipment at the Cape Canaveral pad. Both the Starliner and United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket are healthy, officials said.

It will be the first trip to space by a Starliner. No astronauts will be aboard. Instead, a mannequin loaded with sensors and named Rosie — after World War II’s Rosie the Riveter — will occupy the commander’s seat.

Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is guided into position above a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Image credit: AP

SpaceX conducted a similar test flight of its Dragon crew capsule in March.

The two companies expect to start launching astronauts to the space station for NASA next year. It will be the first time since the end of NASA’s space shuttle program in 2011 that U.S. astronauts rocket into orbit from home soil.

NASA astronauts have been riding Russian rockets to the space station, for tens of millions of dollars per seat, while awaiting the repeatedly delayed commercial crew vehicles.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon is a much-enhanced version of its cargo Dragon, which has been delivering supplies to the space station since 2012. The next shipment is set to blast off Wednesday.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Boeing Starliner

Boeing pays tribute to WWII's Rosie the Riveter by using her as its Starliner dummy

Nov 22, 2019
Boeing pays tribute to WWII's Rosie the Riveter by using her as its Starliner dummy
JAXA to build moon rover, space vehicle for use in NASA's Artemis moon mission

Moon Missions

JAXA to build moon rover, space vehicle for use in NASA's Artemis moon mission

Dec 02, 2019
India weighs tougher rules for Boeing 737 MAX on return to flying; company in process to get nod from FAA

NewsTracker

India weighs tougher rules for Boeing 737 MAX on return to flying; company in process to get nod from FAA

Dec 03, 2019
Emergency responders can benefit from access to real-time satellites' data from during emergencies

satellite

Emergency responders can benefit from access to real-time satellites' data from during emergencies

Nov 25, 2019
ISS astronauts complete third spacewalk in three weeks to fix cosmic ray detector

ISS spacewalks

ISS astronauts complete third spacewalk in three weeks to fix cosmic ray detector

Dec 03, 2019
Asteroid 2019 VF1, 150 m in diameter, to fly really close to Earth today at 9.40 pm

asteroid

Asteroid 2019 VF1, 150 m in diameter, to fly really close to Earth today at 9.40 pm

Nov 25, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com