Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

BodyNet is a band-aid like wireless sensor to track your health from your skin: Study

In order to overcome the challenge of having a stretchable antenna, the Stanford researchers developed a new type of RFID system


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 11:18:04 IST

Fitness trackers are dime a dozen these days, but they all come in the form of bands or smartwatches which are packed with electronic components. Now a group of Standford engineers have developed a type of wearable tech prototype that can stick to your body like a band-aid and still monitor physiological signals coming from the skin to keep a track of your health.

The device called BodyNet comprises wireless sensors that stick to your skin and beam the readings. The researchers hope this technology can be used in a medical setting to take full-body readings. It has been developed by Zhenan Bao, a chemical engineering professor at Stanford University and took three years to make.

BodyNet is a band-aid like wireless sensor to track your health from your skin: Study

BodyNet prototype. Image: Bao Lab

"We think one day it will be possible to create a full-body skin-sensor array to collect physiological data without interfering with a person's normal behaviour," said Bao.

One of the major challenges was to develop a stick-on product that would not have any circuitry, but at the same time was also resistant to the stretching with the skin. The final circuit looks like an RFID (radio frequency identification) chip and that is indeed the inspiration. RFID circuits which are used as a replacement for barcodes in many sectors, help in identification. A lot of our access cards have RFID chips which unlock doors. Products at a supermarket are tagged with RFID chips to help with easy inventory management and more.

An RFID card when held against an RFID receiver makes the antenna within ID card harvest the RFID energy from the receiver. This then causes the RFID card to generate a code that is beamed to the receiver (unlock code in the case of access cards, for instance).

The BodyNet stickers are meant to perform in this way, with the readings being beamed comprising physiological signals from the skin. The stickers are capable of generating respiration and pulse readings for now. The team hopes to integrate sweat, temperature and other sensors in their antenna system.

In order to overcome the challenge of having a stretchable antenna, the Stanford researchers developed a new type of RFID system. Generally, screen-printing metallic ink on a rubber sticker would make the signal weak when the antenna bent. The new RFID system beams strong and accurate signals to the receiver despite the bending and stretching.

"The battery-powered receiver then uses Bluetooth to periodically upload data from the stickers to a smartphone, computer or another permanent storage system," said Stanford's press release.

The complete study has been published in Nature Electronics. 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

e Passports For Indians By 2013?

Jul 14, 2006
e Passports For Indians By 2013?
Indian railways to use RFID tags for tracking coaches and locomotives

Indian railways to use RFID tags for tracking coaches and locomotives

May 01, 2017
Man voluntarily receives under-skin RFID chip implant live at MWC show floor

MWC

Man voluntarily receives under-skin RFID chip implant live at MWC show floor

Feb 26, 2019
All You Need to Know about RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

All You Need to Know about RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

Mar 18, 2011
IIT-Kharagpur team develops tracking system for school kids' safe commute

IIT-Kharagpur team develops tracking system for school kids' safe commute

Jun 21, 2016
'On' and 'Off' switch design to avoid credit card RFID and NFC theft

'On' and 'Off' switch design to avoid credit card RFID and NFC theft

Feb 20, 2012

science

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019
IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019