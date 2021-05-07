Friday, May 07, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Blue Origins welcomes bids for one seat on its first passenger flight to space

The bidding for the seat, which began on Wednesday, will conclude with a live auction on 12 June.


The New York TimesMay 07, 2021 09:43:14 IST

Blue Origin, a rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, in July will launch one into space with passengers on board for the first time, the company said Wednesday.

One seat on the flight, which will carry six astronauts on a short jaunt to the edge of outer space, is up for auction.

The flight of New Shepard, a suborbital spacecraft, is scheduled for 20 July, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

“We’ve spent years testing, so we’re ready,” Ariane Cornell, director of astronaut sales for Blue Origin, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, started Blue Origin in 2000. Like other billionaires who have invested in spaceflight, he has stated broad goals for humanity’s expansion around the solar system, imagining millions of people eventually living and working in space.

One of Blue Origin's reusable rocket undergoing test. Image credit: Blue Origin

One of Blue Origin's reusable rocket undergoing test. Image credit: Blue Origin

For now, most of Blue Origin’s business has stayed closer to Earth. It builds and sells rocket engines to another rocket company, United Launch Alliance. A rocket that would lift cargo to orbit is not expected to be ready for years, and the company recently lost a competition with SpaceX for a contract to build a moon lander for NASA’s astronauts. (It has protested the award). Customers have also paid to fly science experiments for NASA and private scientists during test flights of the New Shepard spacecraft.

It has been preparing for years for the start of its space-tourism program, which would offer suborbital trips to what is considered the boundary of outer space, 62 miles above Earth. A competitor, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, also plans to fly space tourists on suborbital jaunts. Virgin Galactic’s space plane, known as SpaceShipTwo, is flown by two pilots, so it has carried people to space on test flights, but no paying passengers yet.

Blue Origin’s tourist rocket is named after Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space. It has undergone 15 test flights, none of which had passengers aboard. Ahead of the latest test, in April, a crew rehearsed boarding and exiting the capsule.

For July’s crewed launch, astronauts will arrive at the launch site in West Texas four days before their flight for safety training, Cornell said.

At about 47 miles, or 250,000 feet, the capsule carrying the passengers will separate from its booster. Soon after, the astronauts will get to unbuckle and experience weightlessness for about 3 minutes before returning to Earth, Cornell said. The vehicle is fully pressurized, so passengers won’t need to wear spacesuits or helmets.

A photo provided by Blue Origin shows Audrey Powers of Blue Origin simulating astronaut ingress on New Shepard in April 2021. Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, will launch a rocket into space with passengers on board for the first time in July, the company said on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. One seat on the flight is up for auction. (Blue Origin via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SPACE FLIGHT AUCTION BY MARIE FAZIO FOR MAY 5, 2021. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --

A photo provided by Blue Origin shows Audrey Powers of Blue Origin simulating astronaut ingress on New Shepard in April 2021. Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, will launch a rocket into space with passengers on board for the first time in July, the company said on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. One seat on the flight is up for auction. Image credit: Blue Origin via The New York Times

Cornell declined to comment on the other passengers who would be aboard that flight. The bidding for the seat, which began Wednesday, will conclude with a live auction on 12 June.

According to the auction's terms of agreement, listed on Blue Origin’s website, the winning bidder must be 5 feet to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh 110 to 223 pounds.

The astronaut must also be comfortable with walking 70 feet above ground level on the gangway, be able to climb the launch tower — equivalent to seven flights of stairs — in under 90 seconds and be able to fasten their own harness in under 15 seconds.

The astronaut must also be comfortable with lots of pressure pressing down on them for several minutes during both the ascent and descent.

Proceeds from the winning bid will be donated to Club for the Future, a science-and-technology education foundation affiliated with Blue Origin, Cornell said.

Cornell declined to comment on potential pricing for regular tickets and when they might go on sale for the general public. But she said there would be “a couple more crewed flights before the end of the year.”

She also declined to answer whether Bezos would be on the first flight and did not say if and when he would go to space.

Marie Fazio c.2021 The New York Times Company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

space wars

NASA contract ignites Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk feud as they vie for space supremacy

May 03, 2021
NASA contract ignites Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk feud as they vie for space supremacy
Flying to the moon: Jeff Bezos challenges NASA over its moon lander deal with SpaceX

Artemis mission

Flying to the moon: Jeff Bezos challenges NASA over its moon lander deal with SpaceX

Apr 28, 2021
NASA suspends SpaceX's moon lander contract after rivals challenge its decision at GAO

artemis mission

NASA suspends SpaceX's moon lander contract after rivals challenge its decision at GAO

May 04, 2021
Jathi Ratnalu star Naveen Polishetty says he, director Anudeep KV followed 'humour is medicine' formula for film

BuzzPatrol

Jathi Ratnalu star Naveen Polishetty says he, director Anudeep KV followed 'humour is medicine' formula for film

Apr 27, 2021
Invincible review: Amazon Prime Video animated adult superhero series is as feel-good as outrageously subversive

BuzzPatrol

Invincible review: Amazon Prime Video animated adult superhero series is as feel-good as outrageously subversive

May 01, 2021
LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse review: Amazon Prime Video show is the epitome of forced laughter, pity applause and an easy pay day

BuzzPatrol

LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse review: Amazon Prime Video show is the epitome of forced laughter, pity applause and an easy pay day

Apr 30, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021