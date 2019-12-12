Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Blue Origin successfully launches New Shepard rocket for the sixth time in a row

The company plans has a few more spaceflights before they begin putting people on board.


The Associated PressDec 12, 2019 10:09:24 IST

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, has scored another successful spaceflight.

Blue Origin used the same rocket for the sixth time Wednesday in West Texas. The suborbital flight exposed the capsule and its contents — including NASA experiments, artwork and a commercial grapevine study — to more than three minutes of weightlessness.

The capsule reached a peak altitude of 104 kilometres, just above the official threshold for space. The New Shepard rocket landed vertically seven minutes after liftoff, followed by the capsule, which parachuted down to end the 10-minute flight.

Blue Origin successfully launches New Shepard rocket for the sixth time in a row

Jeff Bezo's aerospace company Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket booster lands near Van Horn. Image credit: AP

“Welcome back, New Shepard. A beautiful launch to space and back,” said launch commentator Ariane Cornell, director of the astronaut and orbital sales. “We can’t wait to do it again.”

Cornell said the company plans another couple of spaceflights before putting people on board. The craft has the biggest windows ever built into a spacecraft.

Earlier this year, Blue Origin said it aimed to fly passengers by the end of 2019. This was the company’s 12th test flight and the third this year.

“We are going to take our time, step by step, and as we’ve said before, this is not a race. We need to understand the entire system,” Cornell said.

NASA had trash-recycling and plant experiments on board. Space Cargo Unlimited, a Luxembourg start-up that flew 12 bottles of red Bordeaux wine to the International Space Station last month for a year of ageing, had vine calluses, or cells, from three types of French Cabernet grapes on board, each in its own petri dish.

The flight also included stacks of postcards from youngsters who drew their vision of the future of space. The postcards will be returned to their creators with a flown-in-space postmark.

New Shepard is named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space. The company is working in Cape Canaveral on a larger orbital-class rocket, named New Glenn after the first American to orbit the world, John Glenn.

Bezos is the founder of Amazon.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

SpaceX

SpaceX delays the launch of Falcon 9 rocket, to the ISS, due to dangerous high winds

Dec 05, 2019
SpaceX delays the launch of Falcon 9 rocket, to the ISS, due to dangerous high winds
ISS astronauts complete third spacewalk in three weeks to fix cosmic ray detector

ISS spacewalks

ISS astronauts complete third spacewalk in three weeks to fix cosmic ray detector

Dec 03, 2019
Space travel, long-term exposure to microgravity cause a 'leaky' gut in astronauts: Study

Astronaut Health

Space travel, long-term exposure to microgravity cause a 'leaky' gut in astronauts: Study

Nov 28, 2019
Looking for a launch service to send your cubesat or small satellite to orbit? Here's an overview of your options

Satellite Launch Services

Looking for a launch service to send your cubesat or small satellite to orbit? Here's an overview of your options

Dec 05, 2019
Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Boeing

Boeing delays first test flight of Starliner to the space station due to launch pad problems

Dec 05, 2019
SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with 'mighty' mice, beer barley, robot named Cimon onboard

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its Crew Dragon with 'mighty' mice, beer barley, robot named Cimon onboard

Dec 06, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019