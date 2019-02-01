Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Blue Origin signs deal with Telesat, will launch new internet satellites into space

Telesat takes Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to launch its satellites, aims to provide speedy internet access to govts

Reuters Feb 01, 2019 13:53:02 IST

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, has signed a deal with Canada’s Telesat to launch part of a satellite constellation aimed at providing speedy internet access to governments and businesses globally, the companies said on Thursday.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is chosen to launch Canada’s Telesat internet satellites into space. Image: Reuters

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is chosen to launch Canada’s Telesat internet satellites into space. Image: Reuters

The contract adds an important customer to Blue Origin’s manifest as Bezos’ space venture works to grab a share of the lucrative but crowded launch services market with its still-in-development heavy-lift New Glenn rocket planned for 2021.

Telesat, backed by Loral Space & Communications Inc, said in October that it conducted the first-ever live test of in-flight broadband via a satellite in low-Earth orbit. It was targeting 2022 for broadband services from a constellation of nearly 300 satellites.

Blue Origin’s rocket will propel some undisclosed portion of the constellation into orbit over a number of launches, the companies said.

Telesat’s network will “accelerate 5G expansion, bridge the digital divide with fiber-like high-speed services into rural and remote communities, and set new levels of performance for commercial and government connectivity,” the company said in a statement.

Telesat is among a number of competing ventures planning constellations that will beam down internet broadband from space. Those include McLean, Virginia-based OneWeb, which planned a first launch in February, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink project, which is scrambling for a first launch later this year.

The Satellite Industry Association lobby group estimates the global market for satellite-based broadband and television services is worth $127.7 billion, dwarfing the roughly $5.5 billion satellite launch services market.

Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos’ rocket company is among a crop of billionaire-backed space ventures seeking to disrupt the legacy launch services market with reusable rocket technology. Blue Origin’s New Glenn launcher is likely to face fierce competition from heavy-lift rockets like SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan, a joint venture from Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.

In a key step, Telesat said it will choose between Europe’s Airbus SE and a partnership between Thales Alenia Space and Maxar Technologies Inc to develop its constellation’s ground and space systems. Telesat also said it had an agreement with Alphabet Inc subsidiary Loon to build a control network for the constellation.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

NewsTracker

Indian billionaires' fortunes swell by Rs 2,200 cr a day in 2018, top 1% richest getting richer: Study

Jan 21, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019