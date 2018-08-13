Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 13 August, 2018 12:51 IST

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Photoreceptor cells in the eye do not regenerate. When they're dead, they're gone for good.

Blue light from digital devices including smartphones could accelerate blindness, researchers have found.

According to a study by the University of Toledo in the US, exposure to blue light continuously might cause poisonous molecules to be generated in the eye's light-sensitive cells and lead to macular degeneration, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

As one of the leading causes of blindness in the US, macular degeneration does not lead to total blindness, but can make daily activities difficult.

"It's no secret that blue light harms our vision by damaging the eye's retina. Our experiments explain how this happens, and we hope this leads to therapies that slow macular degeneration, such as a new kind of eye drop," said Ajith Karunarathne, an assistant professor in the university's department of chemistry and biochemistry.

Representational image. Flickr Creative Commons

Representational image. Flickr Creative Commons

Macular degeneration is caused by the death of photoreceptors, a kind of light-sensitive cells.

Photoreceptor cells need molecules called retinal to sense light and trigger signalling to the brain, enabling us to see.

"If you shine blue light on retinal, the retinal kills photoreceptor cells as the signalling molecule on the membrane dissolves," said Kasun Ratnayake, a PhD student at the university who was involved in the study.

"Photoreceptor cells do not regenerate in the eye. When they're dead, they're dead for good," Ratnayake added.

To protect eyes from blue light, researchers advise people to wear sunglasses which filter both UV and blue light outside and avoid using smartphones or tablets in the dark.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Gut Microbiome

New class of drugs target gut microbes to reduce heart disease risk proposed

Aug 08, 2018

Mental Health

Daily workouts don't better mental health, try a team sport instead: Study

Aug 09, 2018

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

science

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Eye Health

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Aug 13, 2018

Wearable Tech

Scientists invent fibre that can communicate, resist water, be woven into clothes

Aug 13, 2018

Cancer Therapy

Indian-American researchers tap into anti-cancer properties of turmeric

Aug 13, 2018