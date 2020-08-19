Wednesday, August 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

A second full moon in a single calendar month is a Blue Moon, and the flip side of this phenomenon, a Black Moon.


FP TrendingAug 19, 2020 13:33:44 IST

On the night of 18 August (around 11am IST on 19 August) a New Moon graced the skies in the Northern Hemisphere.

While it looked like any other New Moon, this near-invisible lunar event is unique due to a calendar quirk, and unofficially called the 'Black Moon'. As per a report in Forbes, Wednesday's New Moon is the third New Moon in a season with four such phenomena. It is not an actual astronomical event but rather a traditional name and occurs once every 32 or 33 months.

If the year is divided into four quarters, each quarter bears witness to three New Moons. However, summer 2020 in the Northern Hemisphere and winter 2020 in the Southern Hemisphere see four New Moons. These events fall on 21 June, 20 July, 19 August and 17 September 2020.

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth New Moon in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

The Black Moon will be more or less invisible, even if the moon is high in the sky. Image Credit: Te Papa

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, a Black Moon is a term given to the third new moon in a season of four, when there are two new moons in the same month, or even when there are no new moons in a month. According to the website, "this could only happen in February, and thus is kind of rare, meaning once every 5 to 10 years."

As per a report in Space.com, there are two definitions for Black Moon. Since the lunar calendar almost lines up with Earth's calendar, each month sees one full moon and one new moon. A second full moon in a single calendar month is also called a Blue Moon and by definition the flip side of it is a Black Moon.

The report adds that at the 'new moon' phase the moon is always black and occurs when the moon passes through the same part of the sky as the sun and as such the moon's dark side faces the earth.

However, sometimes the new moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun and people from Earth can see the moon's black silhouette crossing in front of the sun, causing a solar eclipse.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars
Massive sunspot is turning towards Earth this can result in major solar flares that can effect electrical systems

Sun

Massive sunspot is turning towards Earth this can result in major solar flares that can effect electrical systems

Aug 07, 2020
Shape of our solar system more like a deflated croissant than a comet's tail, NASA study shows

Solar System

Shape of our solar system more like a deflated croissant than a comet's tail, NASA study shows

Aug 10, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

herd immunity

COVID-19 pandemic: What if ‘herd immunity’ is closer than scientists thought?

Aug 18, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020

science

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020
Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Microplastic pollution

Many human organs are vulnerable to microplastics in the environment, new study demonstrates

Aug 19, 2020
NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Metal Asteroid

NASA mission to explore metal asteroid 'Psyche' worth thousands of quadrillions to launch in August 2022

Aug 18, 2020
Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Male Bisexuality

Bisexuality in men revisited in new study; draws criticism for interpreting sexual orientation from genital arousal

Aug 18, 2020