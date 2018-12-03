Monday, December 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Black holes are not donut shaped but dynamic fountains of gaseous matter: Study

Gas from the center of black holes interacts with infalling gas to create a dynamic circulation.

Press Trust of India Dec 03, 2018 14:46 PM IST

Rings of gas surrounding supermassive black holes are not simple donut shapes, but dynamic fountains of gaseous matter, according to a study that may prompt re-writing of astronomy textbooks.

Based on computer simulations and new observations from the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) in Chile, researchers have concluded that the gas expelled from the centre interacts with infalling gas to create a dynamic circulation pattern similar to fountains.

This artists concept released October 30, 2017 shows a black hole with an accretion disk - a flat structure of material orbiting the black hole - and a jet of hot gas, called plasma. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY - RC1808FDC440

This artists concept released October 30, 2017 shows a black hole with an accretion disk. Image: Reuters

Most galaxies host a supermassive black hole, millions or billions of times as heavy as the Sun, in their centres.

Some of these black holes swallow material quite actively. However, astronomers have believed that rather than falling directly into the black hole, matter instead builds up around the active black hole forming a donut structure.

Takuma Izumi, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), led a team of astronomers that used ALMA to observe the supermassive black hole in the Circinus Galaxy located 14 million light-years away from the Earth in the direction of the constellation Circinus.

The team then compared their observations to a computer simulation of gas falling towards a black hole made with the Cray XC30 ATERUI supercomputer operated by NAOJ.

This comparison revealed that the presumptive "donut" is not actually a rigid structure, but instead a complex collection of highly dynamic gaseous components.

First, cold molecular gas falling towards the black hole forms a disk near the plane of rotation. As it approaches the black hole, this gas is heated until the molecules break down into the component atoms and ions.

Some of these atoms are then expelled above and below the disk, rather than being absorbed by the black hole. This hot atomic gas falls back onto the disk creating a turbulent three-dimensional structure.

These three components circulate continuously, similar to a water fountain in a city park.

"Previous theoretical models set a priori assumptions of rigid donuts," said Keiichi Wada, a theoretician at Kagoshima University in Japan, who lead the simulation study and is a member of the research team.

"Rather than starting from assumptions, our simulation started from the physical equations and showed for the first time that the gas circulation naturally forms a donut," Wada.

"By investigating the motion and distribution of both the cold molecular gas and warm atomic gas with ALMA, we demonstrated the origin of the so-called 'donut' structure around active black holes," said Izumi.

"Based on this discovery, we need to rewrite the astronomy textbooks," he said.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

also see

Astrobiology

Light and dust play a crucial role in the formation of life in galaxies: Study

Nov 23, 2018

Astronomy

Massive burst of gamma-rays from nearby star system a real possibility: Astronomers

Nov 20, 2018

Groovy Phobos

Mars' moon Phobos got its strange signature grooves from rolling stones: Study

Nov 21, 2018

Astronomy

NASA's Chandra spots 'Star Trek Enterprise' in colliding galaxy clusters far, far away

Nov 20, 2018

AstroSat Images

AstroSat reveals how hot stars residing in Milky Way's galaxy clusters evolve

Nov 30, 2018

Diabetes

Google halts project to build glucose-sensing contact lens for people with diabetes

Nov 19, 2018

science

Black Hole

Black holes are not donut shaped but dynamic fountains of gaseous matter: Study

Dec 03, 2018

Mars Lander

Three Mars landers from US, Europe and China to follow NASA's InSight spacecraft

Dec 03, 2018

gut bacteria

Over 6,000 antibiotic resistance genes found in bacteria that inhabit the gut

Dec 02, 2018

NASA

The next US moon landing program will be by private companies and not NASA

Dec 02, 2018