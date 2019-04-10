The European Southern Observatory announced earlier this week that they have some big news to share. The international collaboration, Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, is ready to share their first results.

The EHT project has spent years on a singular mission: to capture images of the immediate environment of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, which is at the centre of the Milky Way. Also on EHT's agenda has been to try documenting an even larger black hole in the Messier 87 galaxy, which is a little over 50 million light-years from our planet.

With the number of news publications ESO has seeded with the news, experts suspect the announcement is most likely that EHT's researchers have done it – captured the first-ever direct photograph of a black hole's event horizon.

Taking photographs of a black hole's interior is impossible because any light that comes too close to its horizon get pulled into these gravitational mammoths and is lost forever. This boundary, or point of no return, is the event horizon, which is the specific part of the black hole the EHT project hopes to ultimately capture on with its global telescope network.

