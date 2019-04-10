18:47 (IST)
ALMA Telescope is the EHT's crown jewel.
The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is a setup with 66 radio telescopes set up across a patch of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. This is easily the most sensitive and cutting-edge of the telescopes in EHT's international roster.
18:47 (IST)
The first ever image of a black hole, at the centre of the galaxy M87 (Messier 87) that exists about 53 million light yrs (5×10^20 kms) away from us. You are looking at one of the greatest achievements of humanity, a mathematical concept, coming to life through an experiment. pic.twitter.com/p176weH2nK— 𝘿𝙞𝙫𝙮𝙖 𝙆𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙣𝙖 (@AstroDKay) April 10, 2019
18:44 (IST)
A Cosmic coincidence
The Earth was the right size, with telescopes spread across countries. The black hole, too, was a size that allowed this image to be taken at the right time by us... considering the time-lag is only a few million years.
18:42 (IST)
EHT is the most sensitive telescope we've got for black holes today
Photons and radio waves can make the journey of millions of light-years from black holes to Earth, but water vapour can kill those signal in minutes. The EHT is built to avoid this signal loss.
18:42 (IST)
This is M87* and this the first image of a black hole! Mass is 6.5 Billion suns within size of a solar system. Precious because real. Waited 25 years for this. Dark shadow is where light disappears in #eventhorizon. We see something never seen before. #blackhole #JustWow #EHT pic.twitter.com/3nCosTzyER— Heino Falcke (@hfalcke) April 10, 2019
18:39 (IST)
THE FIRST PICTURE OF A BLACK HOLE
18:38 (IST)
Black hole in the M87 galaxy photographed by EHT team
"6.5 billion times the mass of our Sun exists... and now we've got photographic evidence of one."
18:38 (IST)
What the EHT can help researchers do
"What you're about to see will demonstrate an imprint on people's memories," Dr Cordova from the NSF says.
"We believe even supermassive blackholes exist.... and while they're small, we know they can outshine all the other stars in the vicinity," Dr Shep Doeleman from the NSF says.
18:37 (IST)
BREAKING NEWS: here is the first-ever image of a black hole #blackhole @ehtelescope pic.twitter.com/KGCQb6cFpV— Physics World (@PhysicsWorld) April 10, 2019
18:36 (IST)
Could a Black Hole Destroy Earth?— Lettuce 🌱 (@idilicamila) April 10, 2019
BH do not wander around the universe, randomly swallowing worlds. They follow the laws of gravity just like other objects in space. The orbit of a black hole would have to be very close to the solar system to affect Earth, which is not likely.
18:35 (IST)
"We've got simulations, illustrations (and a lot more)... but not an event horizon"
Scientists have done a lot of work towards understanding black holes, but capturing a photo of an event horizon is not something we've seen yet, one of the researchers says.
18:34 (IST)
We have never seen a black hole. Black holes are incredibly small for their heft. Dark against a dark backdrop. 4/10 EHT holds a press conference to announce results using global observatories = to a telescope as big as planet Earth. Guess who's going to the National Press Club pic.twitter.com/p12BjzN92j— Janna Levin (@JannaLevin) April 8, 2019
18:33 (IST)
Show us the photo already!
18:31 (IST)
We are underway!
18:31 (IST)
The press annoucement is a-go!
18:31 (IST)
Black holes haven't been easy to photograph
We share a home galaxy with Sgittarius A*, but the black hole is (fortunate) still really far away – 25,640 light-years, which is a massive stretch for modern telescopes. Smaller black holes that are much closer have been *proposed* by astronomers, but still remain problematic to spot, let alone photograph.
18:30 (IST)
Think you already saw what a black hole looks like when you watched Interstellar? Wrong - Christopher Nolan didn't like the scientifically accurate version (left) so had them apply some Hollywood makeup (right) - my story from a few years ago https://t.co/R1zoEbksmx pic.twitter.com/KLolpavzvB— Jacob Aron (@jjaron) April 10, 2019
18:28 (IST)
History is being made! A global network of telescopes has been working to capture the first ever image of a black hole. Follow along as @NSF shares the groundbreaking result at 9am ET of the #EHTBlackHole. Tune in: https://t.co/1WKO3UcbsO https://t.co/craHz9SxoF— NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2019
18:26 (IST)
Black Hole Collisions
A team of scientists discovered ripples in space-time last year, called gravitational waves, from what they think is the biggest black hole collision ever recorded. Read below.
18:26 (IST)
Here's what we know about the prime suspect today: Sagittarius A*
Sagittarius A* is the closest supermassive black hole to Earth. It is thought to be located at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.
What EHT plans to do with Sagittarius A* is to look past the debris around it and catch a peak at its event horizon — the point at the "edge" of a black hole beyond which matter and light (and spaceships, in the case of sci-fi films) can no longer escape the pull of a black hole.
18:23 (IST)
What could an image of a black hole mean for science?
Well, to start, this would be a first – and a big one. Noone's ever photographed a black hole before. But even outside of that, black holes have been an enigma to astophysicists – giving dark matter tough competition among the most confusing scientific concepts to grasp. A photograph would go a long way in understand what they are and how they work.
18:17 (IST)
8 out EHT's 11 telescopes worldwide are participating today!
Of the 11 observatories planned for the Event Horizon Telescope array, 8 participated in #EHTblackhole observations in 2017. Here is a collage (with older photos!) from the #NSFfunded animation made at @saoastro, to be found on our Youtube channel -- https://t.co/U37EF3IlTI. pic.twitter.com/9UUrynnmvD— Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 8, 2019
18:17 (IST)
Dark matter... the everlasting riddle
An international research team including Dr Surhud More and Dr Anupreeta More from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune has ruled out the possibility of primordial black holes being a major constituent of dark matter. Read more below.
Hawkings tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter says study
18:15 (IST)
The world, it seems, is soon to see the first picture of a black hole.— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 6, 2019
Astronomers across the globe will hold "six major press conferences" simultaneously to announce the first results of the Event Horizon Telescope https://t.co/9HjFpTgsGY by @marlowehood pic.twitter.com/sq2T9DA8to
18:14 (IST)
Black Holes and space travel
Wanted to know if black holes are a mode for fast traveling through space? Read the article below.
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?
18:13 (IST)
Stunning black hole art & images through the years
Here's a look at some of the best illustrations that black hole physics has inspired over the years.
18:10 (IST)
Here's a link to the livestream of the press announcement
18:10 (IST)
Are we going to see a black hole? Could be interesting.https://t.co/Cj6BLfrOeY— Stephen Miller (@MycologySteve) April 10, 2019
18:07 (IST)
What we're expecting today
So a lot of experts think we're minutes away from seeing a photograph of a black hole that's the closest to Earth: the Sagittarius A*. Here's an image that makes Sagittarius A* a super-interesting candidate for that photograph – an X-ray flare from the black hole captured by NASA's Chandra Observatory a few years ago.
18:02 (IST)
What the Event Horizon Project is all about
The Event Horizon Telescope is a massive network of radio telescopes around the world. It's like a virtual, Earth-sized telescope peering into the universe looking for one thing alone: black holes. The project's scientists have been pointing it at two specific black holes over the past few years — one of them at the heart of our own Milky Way galaxy, and the other one at the core of a galaxy called M87, 50 million light-years away.
17:58 (IST)
Last we heard from the peeps at EHT....
There is a lot of excitement in the air about the announcement of the first results from the Event Horizon Telescope! We hope many of you will join us for the press events virtually via live online streams. 📺 Here is a compact recap of available streaming links:— Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019
17:56 (IST)
Hello, everyone!
It's just 30 minutes till the European Space Observatory comes on air to share the big news.
