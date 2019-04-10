Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
Black Hole Event Horizon LIVE Updates: First ever image of a black hole revealed by ESO

tech2 News StaffApr 10, 2019 18:44:45 IST

We may be treated today to the first-ever direct glimpse of a black hole in history!

The European Southern Observatory announced earlier this week that they have some big news to share. The international collaboration, Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, is ready to share their first results.

The EHT project has spent years on a singular mission: to capture images of the immediate environment of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, which is at the centre of the Milky Way. Also on EHT's agenda has been to try documenting an even larger black hole in the Messier 87 galaxy, which is a little over 50 million light-years from our planet.

Black Hole Event Horizon LIVE Updates: First ever image of a black hole revealed by ESO

First ever image of a Black Hole.

With the number of news publications ESO has seeded with the news, experts suspect the announcement is most likely that EHT's researchers have done it – captured the first-ever direct photograph of a black hole's event horizon.

Taking photographs of a black hole's interior is impossible because any light that comes too close to its horizon get pulled into these gravitational mammoths and is lost forever. This boundary, or point of no return, is the event horizon, which is the specific part of the black hole the EHT project hopes to ultimately capture on with its global telescope network.

  • 18:47 (IST)

    ALMA Telescope is the EHT's crown jewel.

    The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) is a setup with 66 radio telescopes set up across a patch of the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. This is easily the most sensitive and cutting-edge of the telescopes in EHT's international roster.   

  • 18:47 (IST)

  • 18:44 (IST)

    A Cosmic coincidence

    The Earth was the right size, with telescopes spread across countries. The black hole, too, was a size that allowed this image to be taken at the right time by us... considering the time-lag is only a few million years.

  • 18:42 (IST)

    EHT is the most sensitive telescope we've got for black holes today 

    Photons and radio waves can make the journey of millions of light-years from black holes to Earth, but water vapour can kill those signal in minutes. The EHT is built to avoid this signal loss.

  • 18:42 (IST)

  • 18:39 (IST)

    THE FIRST PICTURE OF A BLACK HOLE

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Black hole in the M87 galaxy photographed by EHT team 

    "6.5 billion times the mass of our Sun exists... and now we've got photographic evidence of one." 

  • 18:38 (IST)

    What the EHT can help researchers do

    "What you're about to see will demonstrate an imprint on people's memories," Dr Cordova from the NSF says. 

    "We believe even supermassive blackholes exist.... and while they're small, we know they can outshine all the other stars in the vicinity," Dr Shep Doeleman from the NSF says.

  • 18:37 (IST)

  • 18:36 (IST)

  • 18:35 (IST)

    "We've got simulations, illustrations (and a lot more)... but not an event horizon" 

    Scientists have done a lot of work towards understanding black holes, but capturing a photo of an event horizon is not something we've seen yet, one of the researchers says.

  • 18:34 (IST)

  • 18:33 (IST)

    Show us the photo already!

  • 18:31 (IST)

    We are underway!

  • 18:31 (IST)

    The press annoucement is a-go!

  • 18:31 (IST)

    Black holes haven't been easy to photograph 

    We share a home galaxy with Sgittarius A*, but the black hole is (fortunate) still really far away – 25,640 light-years, which is a massive stretch for modern telescopes. Smaller black holes that are much closer have been *proposed* by astronomers, but still remain problematic to spot, let alone photograph. 

  • 18:30 (IST)

  • 18:28 (IST)

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Black Hole Collisions

    A team of scientists discovered ripples in space-time last year, called gravitational waves, from what they think is the biggest black hole collision ever recorded. Read below.

    Biggest Black Hole collision ever recorded

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Here's what we know about the prime suspect today: Sagittarius A*

    Sagittarius A* is the closest supermassive black hole to Earth. It is thought to be located at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.

    What EHT plans to do with Sagittarius A* is to look past the debris around it and catch a peak at its event horizon — the point at the "edge" of a black hole beyond which matter and light (and spaceships, in the case of sci-fi films) can no longer escape the pull of a black hole.

  • 18:23 (IST)

    What could an image of a black hole mean for science?

    Well, to start, this would be a first – and a big one. Noone's ever photographed a black hole before. But even outside of that, black holes have been an enigma to astophysicists – giving dark matter tough competition among the most confusing scientific concepts to grasp. A photograph would go a long way in understand what they are and how they work.  

  • 18:17 (IST)

    8 out EHT's 11 telescopes worldwide are participating today!

     

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Dark matter... the everlasting riddle

    An international research team including Dr Surhud More and Dr Anupreeta More from Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune has ruled out the possibility of primordial black holes being a major constituent of dark matter. Read more below.

    Hawkings tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter says study

  • 18:15 (IST)

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Black Holes and space travel

    Wanted to know if black holes are a mode for fast traveling through space? Read the article below.

    Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Stunning black hole art & images through the years

    Here's a look at some of the best illustrations that black hole physics has inspired over the years.

  • 18:10 (IST)

    Here's a link to the livestream of the press announcement

     

  • 18:10 (IST)

  • 18:07 (IST)

    What we're expecting today

    So a lot of experts think we're minutes away from seeing a photograph of a black hole that's the closest to Earth: the Sagittarius A*. Here's an image that makes Sagittarius A* a super-interesting candidate for that photograph – an X-ray flare from the black hole captured by NASA's Chandra Observatory a few years ago.

  • 18:02 (IST)

    What the Event Horizon Project is all about

    The Event Horizon Telescope is a massive network of radio telescopes around the world. It's like a virtual, Earth-sized telescope peering into the universe looking for one thing alone: black holes. The project's scientists have been pointing it at two specific black holes over the past few years — one of them at the heart of our own Milky Way galaxy, and the other one at the core of a galaxy called M87, 50 million light-years away.

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Last we heard from the peeps at EHT.... 

  • 17:56 (IST)

    Hello, everyone! 

    It's just 30 minutes till the European Space Observatory comes on air to share the big news. 

    • read more



