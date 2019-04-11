tech2 News Staff

On 10 April, the world saw the first ever clear and direct image of the Black Hole. History was made.

This historic image shows a ring of light coming from the gas falling into the Black Hole. The black hole itself is shielded by the event horizon, a boundary from within which nothing can escape, and this is the dark interior in the image.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

Though astronomers have had evidence for the existence of massive black holes for many years, this historic moment marks the first time that an image of the same was shown to the world.

While the entire world was impressed by this big reveal, the generation of millennials that we are, we quickly saw some memes rolling in too.

The biggest secret of the black hole was exposed. #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/FRUugECMUj — Viktória Bogyová (@veeallie1) April 10, 2019

You get this for 5₹ in SLV alongside idli, why was this so hyped I'm done — EdWoodwardszn (@Silentk44081452) April 10, 2019

This was the plan all along. pic.twitter.com/pdmuaWXglp — James O'Malley (@Psythor) April 10, 2019

idk why but i really want some toasted bagel rn #BlackHole pic.twitter.com/DUZh0RIE4Q — Mae Ⓥ (@pistachio_mae) April 11, 2019

When you don't want your picture to be taken but humans do it anyways.#BlackHole pic.twitter.com/DyramIrKHM — Inglorious Potato (@AhsanRohan25) April 10, 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.