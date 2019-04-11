Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
Black Hole event horizon gets a warm welcome from Twitterati with memes galore

While the entire world was amused by this big reveal, millennials quickly got some memes rolling.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 09:31:31 IST

On 10 April, the world saw the first ever clear and direct image of the Black Hole. History was made.

The first ever image of a black hole, from the M87 galaxy located in the Virgo constellation in the Milky Way. Image: EHT/NSF

This historic image shows a ring of light coming from the gas falling into the Black Hole. The black hole itself is shielded by the event horizon, a boundary from within which nothing can escape, and this is the dark interior in the image.

Though astronomers have had evidence for the existence of massive black holes for many years, this historic moment marks the first time that an image of the same was shown to the world.

While the entire world was impressed by this big reveal, the generation of millennials that we are, we quickly saw some memes rolling in too.

