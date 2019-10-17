Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Big storms can trigger stormquakes that shake the seafloor, but aren't dangerous to people

Stormquakes are more an oddity than something that can hurt you, since no one stands on the sea floor during a hurricane


The Associated PressOct 17, 2019 12:11:07 IST

Scientists have discovered a mash-up of two feared disasters — hurricanes and earthquakes — and they’re calling them "stormquakes."

The shaking of the seafloor during hurricanes and nor’easters can rumble like a magnitude 3.5 earthquake and can last for days, according to a study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. The quakes are fairly common, but they weren’t noticed before because they were considered seismic background noise.

A stormquake is more an oddity than something that can hurt you, because no one is standing on the sea floor during a hurricane, said Wenyuan Fan, a Florida State University seismologist who was the study’s lead author. The combination of two frightening natural phenomena might bring to mind ” Sharknado,” but stormquakes are real and not dangerous.

“This is the last thing you need to worry about,” Fan told The Associated Press.

Big storms can trigger stormquakes that shake the seafloor, but arent dangerous to people

To create stormquakes, massive storms have to churn in an area with just the right geological configuration. Image: NOAA

Storms trigger giant waves in the sea, which cause another type of wave. These secondary waves then interact with the seafloor — but only in certain places — and that causes the shaking, Fan said. It only happens in places where there’s a large continental shelf and shallow flat land.

Fan’s team found 14,077 stormquakes between September 2006 and February 2015 in the Gulf of Mexico and off Florida, New England, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Labrador and British Columbia. A special type of military sensor is needed to spot them, Fan said.

Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Hurricane Irene in 2011 set off lots of stormquakes, the study said.

The shaking is a type that creates a wave that seismologists don’t normally look for when monitoring earthquakes, so that’s why these have gone unnoticed until now, Fan said.

Ocean-generated seismic waves show up on US Geological Survey instruments, “but in our mission of looking for earthquakes these waves are considered background noise,” USGS seismologist Paul Earle said.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

woolly mammoths

Woolly mammoths died off 4,000 years ago from isolation and extreme weather, study suggests

Oct 08, 2019
Woolly mammoths died off 4,000 years ago from isolation and extreme weather, study suggests
'Those who targeted me now talk about climate change,' says Jairam Ramesh in veiled attack on Narendra Modi

NewsTracker

'Those who targeted me now talk about climate change,' says Jairam Ramesh in veiled attack on Narendra Modi

Oct 02, 2019
There are three types of climate change deniers, most of us are at least one

climate change

There are three types of climate change deniers, most of us are at least one

Oct 11, 2019
Mental Health Day: There is a rise in 'eco-anxiety' as climate change affects mental health

Eco-anxiety

Mental Health Day: There is a rise in 'eco-anxiety' as climate change affects mental health

Oct 10, 2019
Jane Fonda arrested at US Capitol during climate change protest, charged with 'crowding, obstructing'

Jane Fonda arrested at US Capitol during climate change protest, charged with 'crowding, obstructing'

Oct 12, 2019
Greta Thunberg's flight shaming catches on around the world, air travel takes a hit

Greta's Flight Shame

Greta Thunberg's flight shaming catches on around the world, air travel takes a hit

Oct 04, 2019

science

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Cyborg

Terminally-ill roboticist on his way to becoming the world's first full cyborg

Oct 17, 2019
Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019