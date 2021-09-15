Wednesday, September 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Beards are man's face armour to right to transport a rhino - Ig Nobel prizes announce winners of strange scientific discoveries

While the ceremony was conducted online for the second time this year, it retained many in-person traditions like real Nobel laureates announcing the prizes and premiere of a mini-opera called “A Bridge Between People.”


The Associated PressSep 15, 2021 17:33:21 IST

Beards aren't just cool and trendy — they might also be an evolutionary development to help protect a man's delicate facial bones from a punch to the face.

That's the conclusion of a trio of scientists from the University of Utah who are among the winners of this year's Ig Nobel Prizes, the Nobel Prize spoofs that honor — or maybe dishonor, depending on your point of view — strange scientific discoveries.

In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, the 2019 Ig Nobel award is displayed at the 29th annual Ig Nobel awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The spoof prizes for weird and sometimes head-scratching scientific achievement will be presented online in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image credit: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, the 2019 Ig Nobel award is displayed at the 29th annual Ig Nobel awards ceremony at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The spoof prizes for weird and sometimes head-scratching scientific achievement will be presented online in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image credit: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The winners of the 31st annual Ig Nobels being announced Thursday included researchers who figured out how to better control cockroaches on US Navy submarines; animal scientists who looked at whether it's safer to transport an airborne rhinoceros upside-down; and a team that figured out just how disgusting that discarded gum stuck to your shoe is.

For the second year in a row, the ceremony was a roughly 90-minute prerecorded digital event because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, said Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, the event’s primary sponsor.

While disappointing in many ways because half the fun of a live ceremony is the rowdy audience participation, the ceremony retained many in-person traditions. Those included real Nobel laureates announcing the prizes, and the world premiere of a mini-opera called “A Bridge Between People,” about children who literally build tiny suspension bridges to join two angry adults.

No faces were punched for the beard study published in the scientific journal Integrative Organismal Biology.

Instead, University of Utah scientists Ethan Beseris, Steven Naleway and David Carrier used a fiber epoxy composite to simulate human bone, and sheepskin to act as the human skin — sometimes with the fleece still on, sometimes sheared. They then dropped weights on them.

The sample with the fleece still attached absorbed more energy than the sheared samples.

“If the same is true for human facial hair, then having a full beard may help protect vulnerable regions of the facial skeleton from damaging strikes, such as the jaw,” they said. “Presumably, full beards also reduce injury, laceration, and contusion to the skin and muscle of the face."

It's obvious that those wads of discarded chewing gum found on sidewalks around the world are pretty revolting.

But just how revolting?

Researchers from a Spanish university determined the already-chewed gum that has been stuck to the sidewalk for three months is teeming with nasty bacteria.

It sounds like a silly study, but as usual, there was some method to the madness.

“Our findings have implications for a wide range of disciplines, including forensics, contagious disease control, or bioremediation of wasted chewing gum residues," Leila Satari, Alba Guillén, Àngela Vidal-Verdú, and Manuel Porcar from the University of Valencia wrote in their paper, which was published at Nature.com.

A team of U.S. Navy researchers won for figuring out a cheaper and more effective way to control cockroaches on submarines. The 1971 study that appeared in Journal of Economic Entomology found that traditional methods such as carboxide fumigation and use of the pesticide malathion were not good enough.

They found that using the pesticide dichlorvos was less expensive and more effective.

The goal is to return next year's ceremony to its traditional home at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre, Abrahams said, but much depends on whether the pandemic is under control and what kind of travel restrictions are in place around the world.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

pandemic

Angela Merkel inaugurates WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence to analyse data on emerging health threats

Sep 02, 2021
Angela Merkel inaugurates WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence to analyse data on emerging health threats
FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: India climb to top spot with three wins on Day 2

SportsTracker

FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: India climb to top spot with three wins on Day 2

Sep 10, 2021
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, a guide to online darshan this year

NewsTracker

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, a guide to online darshan this year

Sep 08, 2021
Madhya Pradesh's record COVID-19 vaccinations: A behind the scenes account of the success story

Madhya Pradesh's record COVID-19 vaccinations: A behind the scenes account of the success story

Sep 09, 2021
COVID-19 pandemic has 'devastating' impact on fight against HIV, TB and malaria in 2020, says Global Fund

NewsTracker

COVID-19 pandemic has 'devastating' impact on fight against HIV, TB and malaria in 2020, says Global Fund

Sep 08, 2021
Mumbai reports over 500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since 15 July; BMC declares containment zone

NewsTracker

Mumbai reports over 500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since 15 July; BMC declares containment zone

Sep 08, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021