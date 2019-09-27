Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Bank of International Settlements will set up 'green bond' funds for central banks

An advisory committee drawn from a global group of central banks had been set up to support the fund.


Agence France-PresseSep 27, 2019 12:27:53 IST

The Bank of International Settlements said Thursday it had launched a fund to enable central banks around the world to invest in "green bonds", citing a growing demand for climate-friendly investments.

The Basel-based BIS, considered the central bank for central banks, said the new fund would help "central banks to incorporate environmental sustainability objectives in the management of their reserves."

BIS said that an advisory committee drawn from a global group of central banks had been set up to support the fund, which pools BIS client assets "to promote green finance through sizeable climate-friendly investments."

Bank of International Settlements will set up green bond funds for central banks

Representational image

The open-ended fund, which is denominated in US dollars and structured according to Swiss law, will be managed in-house by BIS Asset Management, it said.

To be eligible for inclusion in the fund, bonds must have a minimum rating of A- and comply with international green bond standards, which have been published by the Climate Bonds Initiative, it said.

"We are confident that, by aggregating the investment power of central banks, we can influence the behaviour of market participants and have some impact on how green investment standards develop," BIS Banking Department head Peter Zollner said in the statement.

In a quarterly report published Sunday, the BIS detailed the obstacles facing central banks' wanting to include green investments in their reserve management.

While green bond yields are high, a lack of liquidity in a narrow market segment currently constitutes the main obstacles, it found.

The green bond market remains small but is growing rapidly, quadrupling in size over a four-year period, from some $50 billion in 2014 to $230 billion last year.

Thursday's announcement came as a growing number of investment and wealth funds have also been looking to pull away from fossil fuels and shift to renewables, especially since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Earlier this month a report released as part of the "Financing the Future" summit in Cape Town found that institutional investors holding assets worth $11 trillion have now pledged to divest from fossil fuel assets.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Rupee rises for sixth day, spurts 52 paise to 71.14 on signs of US-China trade tensions easing

Sep 12, 2019
Rupee rises for sixth day, spurts 52 paise to 71.14 on signs of US-China trade tensions easing
Rupee rises 35 paise to 71.43 in early trade; easing crude prices strengthen investor sentiments

NewsTracker

Rupee rises 35 paise to 71.43 in early trade; easing crude prices strengthen investor sentiments

Sep 18, 2019
Rupee slips 10 paise to close at 71.34 on foreign fund outflows, rise in crude prices

NewsTracker

Rupee slips 10 paise to close at 71.34 on foreign fund outflows, rise in crude prices

Sep 19, 2019
Rupee opens 24 paise down at 71.36 after Fed rate cut; local currency witnesses heavy volatility in early trade

NewsTracker

Rupee opens 24 paise down at 71.36 after Fed rate cut; local currency witnesses heavy volatility in early trade

Sep 19, 2019
Rupee recovers from day's low to end flat at 70.94 on foreign fund inflows, lower crude prices

NewsTracker

Rupee recovers from day's low to end flat at 70.94 on foreign fund inflows, lower crude prices

Sep 23, 2019
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01; foreign fund outflows, subdued equities weaken forex market sentiments

NewsTracker

Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01; foreign fund outflows, subdued equities weaken forex market sentiments

Sep 24, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019