Monday, July 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Balloon ride to space? Florida-based company plans to send passengers and payloads to edge of space

Most stars in the universe are born in huge star clusters as they are the building blocks of galaxies but their formation remains a mystery.


FP TrendingJul 06, 2020 12:37:07 IST

Space Perspective, a Cape Canaveral, Florida-based startup has announced that it plans to send human passengers to the edge of outer space using balloons.

According to a report in CNN, the company will be using a high-tech version of a hot air balloon, with a pilot and up to eight travellers riding in a pressurised capsule that is suspended from an enormous blimp. Space Perspective has scheduled the test flight of its Spaceship Neptune for early 2021. The takeoff will happen from Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Balloon ride to space? Florida-based company plans to send passengers and payloads to edge of space

Space Perspective today announced its plans to fly passengers and research payloads to the edge of space with its Spaceship Neptune, a high-performance balloon and pressurized capsule. Image credit: Space Perspective

While the test flight will be uncrewed, Space Perspective hopes that in a few years it'll also be taking space tourists on six-hour sightseeing tours complete with a refreshment bar and social media capabilities.

A report in Evening Standard says that each passenger will have to pay an estimated $125,000 for the journey.

According to Mark Lester, CEO of Alaska Aerospace, the high altitude rides will be available from Kodiak and will support Alaska tourism.

Lester said, "You will have people from around the world who want to come to Alaska and see the northern lights from the edge of space."

The report reveals that passengers will begin the two-hour ascent from 19 miles above Earth.

According to a statement from Alaska Aerospace, following the tour, Neptune will make a two-hour descent under the balloon and splashdown, where a ship will retrieve the passengers.

A New Atlas report mentions that the launches will be regulated by the FAA Office of Commercial Spaceflight. Apart from passengers, the flights could also include research-related payloads.

"Few endeavours are more meaningful than enabling people to experience the inspiring perspective of our home planet in space for the betterment of all, and that’s what we are accomplishing," said company founder Taber MacCallum.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Tourism

Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits

Jun 23, 2020
Virgin Galactic, NASA to work jointly on private tourism, space station visits
Historic space reforms by DoS, ISRO set in motion to empower private space sector, academia

ISRO

Historic space reforms by DoS, ISRO set in motion to empower private space sector, academia

Jun 25, 2020
Eau de Space: Starting October, you could smell like space with both feet on Earth

Smell of Space

Eau de Space: Starting October, you could smell like space with both feet on Earth

Jul 01, 2020
ISRO is formulating space law and a space activities Bill, it is in its final stages say K Sivan

ISRO

ISRO is formulating space law and a space activities Bill, it is in its final stages say K Sivan

Jul 06, 2020
EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

space ventures

EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

Jul 01, 2020
ISRO postpones planned announcement by agency's chief to 10.30 am on 25 June

Space Mission

ISRO postpones planned announcement by agency's chief to 10.30 am on 25 June

Jun 24, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020