Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 31 October, 2018 17:57 IST

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Children that underwent the pre-birth surgery had better brain and motor function long-term.

Two unborn babies underwent a spinal repair procedure while still in their mother’s womb, in what could be the first surgery of its kind at the London University College Hospital.

The surgery was intended to correct spina bifida, where part of the growing spinal column fails to form correctly. This often leaves a gap in the baby’s spinal column, through which spinal fluid could leak, putting normal brain development of the baby at risk.

Spina bifida causes potentially life threatening in some cases where the deformity makes the unborn fetus more prone to infections.

The treatment for spina bifida is usually given once the baby is born. However, there is evidence to indicate that repair of the spine and nerves is faster if the surgery is performed sooner. It could mean better long-term health and movement in spina bifida children as they grow.

A team of 30 doctors carried out the two complex surgeries. It involved making a small incision in the mother’s womb — just enough to access the baby’s spine. The spine is then stitched together at regions where an exposed gap is found, and sealed.

Spina Bifida affects many

Spina Bifida is among the most common birth defects in children worldover.

“Closure of spina bifida in the womb using this method is an alternative to postnatal surgery, and has been shown to improve short and medium-term outcomes,” said Jan Deprest, fetal surgeon at the University College London Hospital.

The 90-minute operation entails a certain risk of premature labor due to the invasive nature of the surgery on the womb. Researchers at the hospital and University College of London are exploring less invasive ‘keyhole’ methods to avoid a premature birth.

The researchers associated with the surgery said that there was a 50 percent drop in the need for corrective surgery to drain excess fluid from the baby’s brain after birth. This consequently brings down long-term complications from performing brain surgery at early stages of growth and development.

The research also showed that the children that underwent the procedure had better brain and motor function without the post-birth surgery.

“While neither intervention is fully curative, in fetal surgery, the defect is closed earlier, which prevents damage to the spinal cord in the last third of pregnancy," said Deprest.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

also see

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Wildlife Protection

China defends decision to ease a 25-year old ban on trading tiger and rhino parts

Oct 30, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Apple to donate 1000 Watches to binge-eating study in another push for health

Oct 17, 2018

Microplastics

Scientists claim to have found microplastics in people's poop from pilot study

Oct 24, 2018

science

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018

Diwali Gifts for Kids

10 Science kits and games that kids and parents will love as Diwali gifts

Oct 31, 2018