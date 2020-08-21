Friday, August 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Authorities approve release of 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes despite opposition

If proven useful, these mosquitoes called OX5034 could be used as an alternative to the act of spraying insecticides.


FP TrendingAug 21, 2020 17:24:58 IST

A proposal of releasing as many as 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes in Key Haven, Florida starting from 2021 and continuing up to 2022 received the final approval from local authorities, media reports have confirmed.

This move comes in opposition to the appeal of various environmental advocacy groups and locals of the region. After receiving state and federal approvals, the project was granted the final approval by the Monroe County Mosquito Control District. According to the CNN report, the pilot project has been aimed at testing the productivity of genetically modified mosquitoes in controlling the Aedes aegypti.

Authorities approve release of 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes despite opposition

The release of 750 million mosquitoes, over a two-year period in Florida, may begin in 2021. Image credit: Centre for Food Safety

If proven useful, these mosquitoes called OX5034 could be used as an alternative to the act of spraying insecticides. The Aedes aegypti is a dangerous species of mosquito that acts as vectors to various deadly diseases like dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever. The initiative has also bagged the green signal from the Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

Jaydee Hanson, Policy Director for the International Center for Technology Assessment and Center for Food Safety, compared the project with a “Jurassic Park experiment” and alleged that the administration has used “tax dollars and government resources” to work on a project that “maybe damaging to public and environmental health and [their] local economy”.

According to Jaydee’s claims, the EPA has “unlawfully refused” to analyse the environmental risks such an experiment can cause. “The Mosquito Control Board has an obligation to our community,” said Barry Wray, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition. He added that they needed “true solutions” which could be beneficial for both the local community and the ecosystem.

Oxitec, the company behind the production of the genetically modified mosquitoes, claims that these beings have also gained approval for release in Harris County, Texas.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

InMyOpinion

Environment ministry's draft EIA Notification leaves much to be desired; indigenous methods of planning, development needed

Aug 13, 2020
Environment ministry's draft EIA Notification leaves much to be desired; indigenous methods of planning, development needed
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Rahul Gandhi terms draft EIA notification 'dangerous' and 'disgraceful', urges people to protest against it

NewsTracker

Rahul Gandhi terms draft EIA notification 'dangerous' and 'disgraceful', urges people to protest against it

Aug 09, 2020
Tropical soil artificially heated to temperatures in 2100 leaked 55 pc more CO2: Study

Global Warming

Tropical soil artificially heated to temperatures in 2100 leaked 55 pc more CO2: Study

Aug 13, 2020
Invasive ornamental lantana species threatens to destroy 40 percent of India’s tiger habitats, study says

Forest Invasion

Invasive ornamental lantana species threatens to destroy 40 percent of India’s tiger habitats, study says

Aug 21, 2020
SC on draft EIA: Consider amending law to translate notifications in all official languages, CJI tells Centre

SC on draft EIA: Consider amending law to translate notifications in all official languages, CJI tells Centre

Aug 13, 2020

science

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020
Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

toilet plume

Aerosols sprayed from flushing a public urinal can spread COVID-19, a new study found

Aug 21, 2020
Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

COVID-19 Research

Robot and trail of bubbles points researcher to how COVID-19 causes lung damage

Aug 20, 2020
Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Astrophysics

Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Aug 20, 2020