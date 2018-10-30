Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Niruj Ramanujam 30 October, 2018 10:29 IST

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

The find could help solve an elusive astrophysics problem for the 'missing mass in planetary nebulae'.

Indian astrophysicists have discovered large ultraviolet lobes and jets that were hurled out from a dying star using data from AstroSat – a space observatory launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2015.

The discovery has been featured as the AstroSat Picture of the Month (APOM) for October.

Professor Kameswara Rao of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and his collaborators used the Ultra-Violet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) on board AstroSat to stare at a planetary nebula called NGC 6302, popularly known as the Butterfly Nebula.

A planetary nebula is formed when a star like our Sun, or a few times heavier, is in its dying days. The term, a misnomer now, was coined by astronomers in the 19th century since the nebula looked like planets through their telescopes.

An artistic rendering of the AstroSat satellite. Image courtesy: ISRO

An artistic rendering of the AstroSat satellite. Image courtesy: ISRO

“When hydrogen and helium fuel that kept the star shining gets exhausted, the star expands in size and becomes a red giant star. Such stars shed most of their outer layers which expands outwards, and the inner core, made of carbon and oxygen, shrinks further and becomes hotter. This hot core shines brightly in the ultraviolet, and ionizes the expanding gas. This glowing ionized gas is what is seen as a planetary nebula”, Prof Rao explained.

Sriram Krishna, a student of Rao, spent many hours analysing the data from the Butterfly Nebula.

“Its central star is one of the hottest that we know, at 220000 degrees. The name itself comes from the shape of the two lobes of expanding gas that look like the wings of a butterfly”, he said.

One might expect a Planetary Nebula to be spherical, but it actually exhibits a range of complicated structures. “We used the UVIT on AstroSat to make four images of the nebula, each in different ultraviolet 'colours', or filters. The image made with the filter centred at 160.8 nanometres, called F169M, had a surprise in store for us”, said Krishna.

On the right is a false-colour image of the bright ultraviolet lobes of the Butterfly Nebula, as pictured from AstroSat data. On the left is the same image in red, with a cartoon in blue marking the full extent of the newly discovered ultraviolet lobes and the jets. Image credit: Rao and Sriram.

On the right is a false-colour image of the bright ultraviolet lobes of the Butterfly Nebula, as pictured from AstroSat data. On the left is the same image in red, with a cartoon in blue marking the full extent of the newly discovered ultraviolet lobes and the jets. Image credit: Rao and Sriram.

Astronomers have studied the two lobes of the nebula for many years through visible light images. They expect that the more energetic ultraviolet light would be emitted closer to the central star, where the hot stellar wind hits the slowly expanding gas.

“However, we discovered that the lobes imaged with the F169M filter in ultraviolet were about three times larger than the size of the lobes imaged in visible light”, said Sriram. After careful analysis, their study concluded that this ultraviolet emission must be due to cold molecular hydrogen gas outside the visible lobes which had gone undetected so far.

“Our discovery points to an unseen companion star in an orbit with the central star”, said Firoza Sutaria, one of the co-authors. In addition, researchers discovered two faint jets blasting out from the centre, at almost right angles to our new ultraviolet lobes.

The team led by Prof Rao has recently discovered a large ultraviolet halo in yet another planetary nebula using AstroSat, and will be looking at many more such objects in the future. They hope that such discoveries may provide the answer to the age old puzzle of the 'missing mass problem in planetary nebulae'.

This discovery was made possible because of the uniqueness of UVIT.

“Of all the ultraviolet telescopes in space, UVIT is special in its ability to image a large field of view with a very high resolution, or detail”, said Dr V Girish of ISRO.

“This ability, coupled with a novel image analysis software that we had developed led us to this discovery”, explained Prof Jayant Murthy, a co-author of the paper, and Director of IIA.

These results have been published recently in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

Astronomy

Hyperion, the largest galaxy supercluster recorded of the early cosmos unvieled

Oct 18, 2018

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Coral Reefs

Coral reefs, at risk from climate change, also imperilled by rats

Oct 25, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

science

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018