Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astrophysicists create first self-consistent simulation of the physical processes that occur during solar flares

Solar flares are explosions on the Sun's surface that release an enormous amount of energy, equivalent to a trillion 'Little Boy' atomic bombs exploding at the same time


Asian News InternationalJun 19, 2020 11:07:52 IST

Plasma astrophysicists at KU Leuven have created the first self-consistent simulation of the physical processes that occur during a solar flare. The researchers used Flemish supercomputers and a new combination of physical models.

Solar flares are explosions on the surface of the Sun that release an enormous amount of energy, equivalent to a trillion 'Little Boy' atomic bombs exploding at the same time. In extreme cases, solar flares can disable radio connections and power stations on Earth, but they are also at the basis of stunning space weather phenomena. The Northern Lights, for instance, are linked to a solar flare that disturbs the magnetic field of the Sun to such an extent that a bubble of solar plasma can escape from the atmosphere of the Sun.

Astrophysicists create first self-consistent simulation of the physical processes that occur during solar flares

Solar flares are explosions on the surface of the Sun that release an enormous amount of energy, equivalent to a trillion 'Little Boy' atomic bombs exploding at the same time. Image credit: NASAlar

Unique simulation

Thanks to satellites and solar telescopes, we already understand quite a lot about the physical processes that take place during a solar flare. For one thing, we know that solar flares convert energy from magnetic fields into heat, light and motion energy very efficiently.

In science textbooks, these processes are commonly visualised as the standard 2-D solar flare model. The details of this illustration, however, have never been confirmed. This is because creating a fully consistent simulation is a huge challenge, given that both macroscopic effects (we are talking several tens of thousands of kilometres here: larger than Earth) and microscopic particle physics have to be taken into account.

Researchers at KU Leuven have now been able to create such a simulation. As part of his doctoral research, Wenzhi Ruan worked on the simulation with his colleagues in the team of Professor Rony Keppens at the KU Leuven Department of Plasma Astrophysics. The researchers used the computational power of Flemish supercomputers as well as a new combination of physical models in which the microscopic effects of accelerated charged particles were taken into account in a macroscopic model.

"Our work also makes it possible to calculate the energy conversion efficiency of a solar flare," Professor Rony Keppens explains. "We can calculate this efficiency by combining the strength of the Sun's magnetic field at the feet of the flare with the speed at which those feet move. If we can complete our observations in time, that is, because everything happens within a time span of tens of seconds to a few minutes."

"We converted the results of the numerical simulation into virtual observations of a solar flare, whereby we imitated telescopes in all relevant wavelengths. This allowed us to upgrade the standard solar flare model from a textbook illustration to an actual model."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Parker sun probe

NASA’s Parker Sun probing spacecraft flew by Sun in its closest encounter during it fifth orbit

Jun 09, 2020
NASA’s Parker Sun probing spacecraft flew by Sun in its closest encounter during it fifth orbit
US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Spaceflight

US should be respectful, not mock the space agency it has relied on all these years: Roscosmos chief

Jun 10, 2020
ISRO, SpaceX similar because they deliver efficient performance says former chief Madhavan Nair

ISRO

ISRO, SpaceX similar because they deliver efficient performance says former chief Madhavan Nair

Jun 18, 2020
MOMO-5, a rocket by private Japanese firm fails to reach space, faces malfunction

MOMO-5

MOMO-5, a rocket by private Japanese firm fails to reach space, faces malfunction

Jun 15, 2020
Australia to create locally made hybrid rocket by 2022 that will launch low Earth orbit satellites

rocket launch

Australia to create locally made hybrid rocket by 2022 that will launch low Earth orbit satellites

Jun 16, 2020
Russian space research startup StartRocket plans to remove space debris using foam

Space Debris

Russian space research startup StartRocket plans to remove space debris using foam

Jun 19, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020