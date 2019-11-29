Friday, November 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronomers spot stellar black hole so massive, it 'shouldn't exist'

The black hole also has a 35-million-year-old companion star that's 8 times as massive as our sun.


tech2 News StaffNov 29, 2019 10:25:10 IST

In an unexpected discovery, astronomers have spotted a black hole in the Milky Way galaxy that's so large, it defies existing models of how stars and galaxies evolve.

The black hole in question, which researchers have dubbed 'LB-1', is roughly 15,000 light-years from Earth, and has a mass that's 70 times that of our Sun, claims the study published in Nature.

The Milky Way is thought to contain stellar black holes that number around 100 million. And LB-1 is twice as large as the largest stellar-mass black hole that scientists imagined possible, according to lead researcher and astronomer Jifeng Liu from the National Astronomical Observatory of China.

Astronomers spot stellar black hole so massive, it shouldnt exist

An illustration of the LB-1 black hole. Image: Beijing Planetarium/Chinese Academy of Sciences

"Black holes of such mass should not even exist in our galaxy, according to most of the current models of stellar evolution," Liu said in a statement. "LB-1 is twice as massive as what we thought possible. Now theorists will have to take up the challenge of explaining its formation."

So far, researchers have arrived at two distinct kinds of black holes. The more common ones are stellar black holes, which can be up to 20 times as massive as our Sun (the oddity in question is 70x the mass of our Sun). These can form when the core of a massive star collapses in on itself.

The second kind of black hole, supermassive black holes, are at least a million times bigger than the Sun. Their origins? Unknown. Researchers think that the typical star in the Milky Way will shed most of their gas through stellar wind — naturally preventing the formation of a black hole as massive as LB-1.

The complex anatomy of a black hole. Pictured is an impression of a rapidly-spinning supermassive black hole with a thin disc of rotating material like leftovers of a Sun-like star that was ripped apart by the black hole's tidal forces. Image: ESO

The complex anatomy of a black hole. Pictured is an impression of a rapidly-spinning supermassive black hole with a thin disc of rotating material like leftovers of a Sun-like star that was ripped apart by the black hole's tidal forces. Image: ESO

"The abundance of black holes and the mechanisms by which they form" remains something astronomers today are grappling with, David Reitze, a physicist at the California Institute of Technology not involved in the discovery, told AFP.

"LB-1's large mass falls into a range known as the 'pair-instability gap', where supernovae should not have produced it," Reitze said. "That means [LB-1] is a new kind of black hole, formed by another physical mechanism!"

Liu and his colleagues made their observations using the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) in China, seeking out "wobbly stars" that might point to a nearby black hole (which otherwise appears invisible).

LAMOST pointed them to a giant blue star. It took some follow-up observations with the more powerful Gran Telescopio Canarias in Spain and the Keck Observatory in USA to really uncover what they had found.

An illustration of the LB-1 black hole. Image: Beijing Planetarium/Chinese Academy of Sciences

An illustration of the LB-1 black hole. Image: Beijing Planetarium/Chinese Academy of Sciences

The star they spotted was around 35 million years old, clocking in at around eight times the mass of the Sun. It was also orbiting LB-1 every 79 days on what the researchers describe as a "surprisingly circular" orbit.

This circular orbit of LB-1's companion star is puzzling because there's no scenario that the scientists could imagine that fits both — the formation of the black hole and the existence of a companion star that's orbiting it in a circular orbit.

If LB-1 formed when two black holes collided, after which it captured a star, the circular orbit of its companion would be highly unlikely. What's expected is a very eccentric, elliptical orbit. Sure, time could smooth this orbit out and turn it "more circular", but that would take longer than the star's age (so... over 35 million years of time — again, an unlikely possibility, per the study).

This is an undated handout image of the massive star Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova at any time, based on data from the Hubble Space Telescope. Image; NASA

This is an undated handout image of the massive star Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova at any time, based on data from the Hubble Space Telescope. Image; NASA

A possibility that researchers are pursuing is that LB-1 is a "fallback supernova" — material was ejected from the dying star at some point, after which it fell immediately back into the star, directly producing a black hole. While this is a little-understood, theoretical possibility, scientists haven't found any direct evidence for black holes formed this way till date.

"This discovery forces us to re-examine our models of how stellar-mass black holes form," Reitze said. "This remarkable result along with the LIGO-Virgo detections of binary black hole collisions during the past four years really points towards a renaissance in our understanding of black hole astrophysics."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mirroring

NASA's image of the day is a reflection of stars, planets and galaxies in the world's largest natural mirror

Nov 22, 2019
NASA's image of the day is a reflection of stars, planets and galaxies in the world's largest natural mirror
Scientists may have discovered a fifth fundamental 'force of nature,' they’re calling it X17

Natural Forces

Scientists may have discovered a fifth fundamental 'force of nature,' they’re calling it X17

Nov 28, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019