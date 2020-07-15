Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronomers spot four mysterious, circular objects in space using radio telescopes

The objects could be a spherical shock wave generated from the blast from powerful events such as fast radio bursts, gamma-ray bursts or neutron star mergers.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2020 08:49:37 IST

Astronomers often chance upon interesting findings in space and the objects they come by in the universe. A team of astronomers has now noticed four strange circular objects in space using a radio telescope called the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder.

Three of the four circular objects are bright around the edges, reported The Independent. The scientists who observed them do not have any definitive explanation about the formation of such objects.

The findings of the researchers have been published on arXiv and it has been submitted for publication in Nature Astronomy.

Astronomers spot four mysterious, circular objects in space using radio telescopes

The radio telescope - the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder used to look at these strange objects. Image credit: Swinburne Astronomy Productions, CSIRO

The scientists speculate that the strange circular objects could be a spherical shock wave generated from the blast from powerful events such as fast radio bursts, gamma-ray bursts or neutron star mergers.

They say that the objects could be the result of looking at the jets of a radio galaxy down the end or might be a variety of different things, which have been spotted at the same time because of new observational capabilities.

"[The objects] may well point to a new phenomenon that we haven't really probed yet. It may also be that these are an extension of a previously known class of objects that we haven't been able to explore," Live Science quoted Kristine Spekkens, an astronomer at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen's University, as saying. Spekkens was not involved with the new study.

The circular objects spotted by radiotelescopes in the EMU Pilot Survey. Image: EMU/Norris et al.

The circular objects spotted by radiotelescopes in the Evolutionary Map of the Universe Pilot Survey. Image: EMU/Norris et al/ASKA Pathfinder

The three objects were spotted while mapping the night sky in radio frequencies. The mapping was done as a part of a pilot survey for a new project called the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU).

The astronomers found the fourth one in archival data collected by the Giant MetreWave Radio Telescope in India. The objects have been dubbed odd radio circles (ORCs) because of their shape and peculiarity.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astronomy

Space 'fireworks' highlight the violent birth of a star cluster in ALMA, Hubble image

Jul 04, 2020
Space 'fireworks' highlight the violent birth of a star cluster in ALMA, Hubble image
Eau de Space: Starting October, you could smell like space with both feet on Earth

Smell of Space

Eau de Space: Starting October, you could smell like space with both feet on Earth

Jul 01, 2020
Balloon ride to space? Florida-based company plans to send passengers and payloads to edge of space

balloon ride to space

Balloon ride to space? Florida-based company plans to send passengers and payloads to edge of space

Jul 06, 2020
ISRO is formulating space law and a space activities Bill, it is in its final stages say K Sivan

ISRO

ISRO is formulating space law and a space activities Bill, it is in its final stages say K Sivan

Jul 06, 2020
EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

space ventures

EU to get serious about its space ventures; will plough in more money in order to keep up with Chinese, US ambitions

Jul 01, 2020
Languages could change once interstellar flights, arks become a reality, study proposes

Interstellar Travel

Languages could change once interstellar flights, arks become a reality, study proposes

Jul 10, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020