Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronomers observe magnetar J1818 that is exhibiting very unusual activity

J1818 was emitting unusual pulsar-like radio waves in May but by June, it had started flickering between magnetar and pulsar-like properties.


FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 12:07:09 IST

Astronomers have seen some bizarre behaviour from a magnetar which is a type of neutron star that is considered to be one of the strongest magnets in the universe. The recent findings throw light on their magnetic property and hence will help scientists understand their creation better. A team from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) and CSIRO conducted the observation and the study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on Monday, 1 February.

Astronomers observe magnetar J1818 that is exhibiting very unusual activity

Artist’s impression of the active magnetar Swift J1818.0-1607. Credit: Carl Knox, OzGrav.

A magnetized neutron star or magnetars are a very rare cosmic body that has complex and strong magnetic fields. Till date, only 30 or so magnetars have been detected by astronomers in and around the Milky Way. Some of them are capable of emitting radio waves, which is characteristic of a pulsar.

A pulsar the less-magnetic cousins of magnetars that produce beams of radio waves from their magnetic poles.

One such radio pulse emitting magnetar, called Swift J1818.0-1607 or J1818, was discovered in March of 2020. Scientists noticed that it was a radio-loud magnetar, which means a star capable of originating radio pulses. However, the ‘appearance’ of the radio pulses recorded from J1818 were “quite different” from those detected from other such magnetars in the past, read a statement by the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery.

While radio pulses from magnetars usually maintain a “consistent brightness across a wide range of observing frequencies”, the pulses detected from J1818 were “much brighter at low frequencies than high frequencies”. Scientists were quick to notice that this characteristic was also seen in pulsars. Then the team observed the neutron star for a period of five months in 2020.

Interestingly, J1818 was emitting unusual pulsar-like radio waves in May but by June, it had started flickering between magnetar and pulsar-like properties. This flickering reached its zenith in July before settling into its magnetar-like state thereafter.

Lead author and Swinburne University/ CSIRO PhD student Marcus Lower said they found that the “magnetic axis of J1818 isn't aligned with its rotation axis”, making it the first magnetar with a “misaligned magnetic pole”.

Recently, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory captured an image of a supernova -  RCW 103 - whose centre (1E 1613 ) is made up a neutron star but have recently discovered to actually be a magnetar.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TRAPPIST-1

Seven rocky planets of TRAPPIST-1 might be similar but they aren't the same: Study

Jan 26, 2021
Seven rocky planets of TRAPPIST-1 might be similar but they aren't the same: Study
Astrosat satellite spots 'dinosaurs of the universe' globular star cluster: Dept of Sci-tech

globular cluster

Astrosat satellite spots 'dinosaurs of the universe' globular star cluster: Dept of Sci-tech

Jan 22, 2021
NASA shares image of supernova remnant RCW 103 captured by Chandra

Chandra X-Ray

NASA shares image of supernova remnant RCW 103 captured by Chandra

Jan 22, 2021
Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Blue Jets

Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

Jan 28, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal harvesting of Facebook users' data

NewsTracker

CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal harvesting of Facebook users' data

Jan 22, 2021

science

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

COVID-19 and pregnancy

Pregnant women can pass on COVID-19 antibodies to newborns via placenta, mounting evidence suggests

Feb 03, 2021
New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Gene editing

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Feb 03, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021