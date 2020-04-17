Friday, April 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronomers discover star orbits black hole as per Einstein’s theory of relativity

Their observation proved that Isaac Netwon’s theory of gravity was not right in this case as he suggested that the orbit of a star would be elliptical. It was Einstein who had predicted the path correctly.


FP TrendingApr 17, 2020 16:15:33 IST

Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity has again been in news as astronomers have discovered the behavior of a star in line with the theory.

A study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics has revealed that the star was found orbiting a black hole at the centre of Milky Way galaxy.

The researchers have said that during their observation they saw the star trace a rosette-shaped orbit around the black hole.

Their observation proved that Isaac Netwon’s theory of gravity was not right in this case as he suggested that the orbit of a star would be elliptical. It was Einstein who had predicted the path correctly.

Astronomers discover star orbits black hole as per Einstein’s theory of relativity

Observations made with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Image: ESO

Theory of Relativity, which was published in 1915, has helped scientists understand the forces of gravity.

The study was conducted by European Southern Observatory (ESO) scientists using the ESO’s Very Large Telescope, which is located atop a mountain at nearly 2,700 metres above sea level in Chile's Atacama desert. The region’s low humidity and smooth airflow helped astronomers get clear visibility for the telescope.

“Einstein’s General Relativity predicts that bound orbits of one object around another are not closed, as in Newtonian Gravity, but precess forwards in the plane of motion. This famous effect — first seen in the orbit of the planet Mercury around the Sun — was the first evidence in favour of General Relativity,” says Reinhard Genzel, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE) in Garching, Germany.

The research also points to the existence of a black hole called Sagittarius A*, believed to have 4 million times the mass of the sun and 26,000 light-years from it.

The ESO, in a statement, said, “This long-sought-after result was made possible by the mysteries of the behemoth lurking increasingly precise measurements over nearly 30 years, which have enabled scientists to unlock at the heart of our galaxy.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Uranus

Collision with Earth-sized object behind unique axis of Uranus reveals study

Apr 07, 2020
Collision with Earth-sized object behind unique axis of Uranus reveals study

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020