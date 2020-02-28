Friday, February 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronomers discover existence of a minimoon three years after Earth captures it

It is around 1.9-3.5 meter in diameter and could be leaving the Earth's orbit somewhere around April.


tech2 News StaffFeb 28, 2020 11:37:13 IST

The moon has been a muse for writers, singers, poets, historians and scientists alike. It now seems that it will have to, for a temporary period, share its attention with a newly discovered minimoon.

A minimoon, according to Live Science, is a temporarily captured object, like a space rock, that got caught in Earth's orbit for several months or years before shooting off into the distant solar system again (or burning up in our planet's atmosphere).

Researchers from the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona have found 2020 CD3, a small, rare celestial object that has gotten caught in earth’s orbit and is circling our planet. Making it the earth’s natural satellite and thus, our second moon. We can’t wait for some singer to make a rhyme for this little guy.

Astronomers discover existence of a minimoon three years after Earth captures it

A asteroid has got caught in the Earth's orbit making it a natural satellite of our planet, similar to our moon.

It is around 1.9-3.5 metres in diameter and has the surface brightness of a typical carbon-rich asteroid. Amateur astrophysicist Tony Dunn tweeted out that this minimoon has been orbiting earth from the past three years and it could be leaving the orbit anytime this year, somewhere around April. It will then continue along its way and go on to orbit the sun.

Astronomers believe that at any given point in time, there is at least one minimoon that is orbiting around the earth. So what’s the big deal about this one?

Well, barring one instance, we haven’t seen these other objects. In fact, this is only the second time we have been able to spot a minimoon. The first time astronomers saw a minimoon was in 2006 and that asteroid was called 2006 RH120. It was around 2–3 metres in diameter and orbited around the earth for 18 months. However, this asteroid orbits the sun and one every 20 years comes close enough to the earth to enter its orbit through what is called a temporary satellite capture.

A senior research specialist from NASA and the University of Arizona, Kacper Wierzchos was the first scientist to announce this discovery on 26 February.

The International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center made an announcement about this discovery as well.

“Orbit integrations indicate that this object is temporarily bound to the Earth. No evidence of perturbations due to solar radiation pressure is seen and no link to a known artificial object has been found. Further observations and dynamical studies are strongly encouraged."

Since then, the existence of this object has been confirmed by other observatories. However, more analysis is needed to confirm that the minimoon is a rock from space and not some junk in space that is floating around the abyss.

Twitter users had something to say about this new addition: 

Looks like the minimoon got onto Twitter

A name change?

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mars InSight

Marsquakes: NASA’s InSight lander confirms Mars has seismic activity greater than the moon

Feb 26, 2020
Marsquakes: NASA’s InSight lander confirms Mars has seismic activity greater than the moon
Planetesimal Arrokoth is helping astronomers understand the formation of the planets

planet formation

Planetesimal Arrokoth is helping astronomers understand the formation of the planets

Feb 17, 2020
MIT researchers develop 'decision map' that finds the best way to deflect incoming asteroid

asteroid

MIT researchers develop 'decision map' that finds the best way to deflect incoming asteroid

Feb 20, 2020
Artemis mission: NASA will launch lunar pathfinder CAPSTONE, with the help Rocket Lab, by 2021

Artemis mission: NASA will launch lunar pathfinder CAPSTONE, with the help Rocket Lab, by 2021

Feb 20, 2020
After high temperatures recorded in Antarctica, NASA images show continent's brown barren land

Antarctica

After high temperatures recorded in Antarctica, NASA images show continent's brown barren land

Feb 26, 2020
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to address climate crisis through new Bezos Earth Fund

climate change

Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to address climate crisis through new Bezos Earth Fund

Feb 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020