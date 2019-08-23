Friday, August 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronauts conduct spacewalk, install new docking port for commercial crew to ISS

This is the station’s second docking port for commercial crew capsules, first was attached three years ago.


The Associated PressAug 23, 2019 08:48:57 IST

Spacewalking astronauts added another parking spot to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan successfully installed a docking port delivered by SpaceX last month. It will be used by SpaceX and Boeing once they start launching astronauts to the orbiting lab late this year or early next year.

The two had to wrestle with old, stiff cables in order to get power and data flowing to the port. They also attached reflectors for navigation.

“Really well done ... You gave us a brand new docking port for our next-generation spacecraft,” Mission Control radioed as the 6 ½-hour spacewalk ended.

This is the station’s second docking port for commercial crew capsules. The first was attached three years ago. The newest port was a replacement for one that was destroyed during a SpaceX launch accident in 2015.

Ever since its space shuttles retired in 2011, NASA has been limited to Russian rockets for getting astronauts to the space station. While U.S. companies have been delivering supplies since 2012, crew flights from Cape Canaveral remain on hold.

Astronauts conduct spacewalk, install new docking port for commercial crew to ISS

Astronaut Nick Hague conducting a spacewalk to attach a new parking spot to the ISS for docking. Image credit: Twitter

SpaceX launched its first crew Dragon capsule with no one aboard in March. The capsule was destroyed the following month during an engine test in Florida. Despite the setback, SpaceX still aims to squeeze in its first test flight with astronauts by year’s end.

Boeing intends to launch its Starliner capsule without a crew this fall, followed by a test flight with a crew sometime early next year.

It was the third spacewalk for Hague and the first for Morgan, an Army doctor who moved into the station a month ago.

“Docs rock,” Mission Control radioed to Morgan as the work got underway.

Hague’s mother delivered homemade goodies to Houston flight controllers midway through spacewalk.

“I heard she was busy in the kitchen yesterday,” Hague said. “I hope everyone enjoys it. I’m jealous.”

“Well,” replied Mission Control, “we have a certain jealousy of what you guys are doing as well, so I’d say it’s an even trade.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Boeing Starliner

Are Boeing Starliner's chosen astronauts seeing the frontier of commercial spaceflight?

Aug 23, 2019
Are Boeing Starliner's chosen astronauts seeing the frontier of commercial spaceflight?
NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

NASA

NASA astronauts try out next-gen spacesuits by SpaceX for the 2020 mission

Aug 11, 2019
Launch of satellite Amos-17 gets space arch rivals SpaceX and Boeing to work together

Amos-17

Launch of satellite Amos-17 gets space arch rivals SpaceX and Boeing to work together

Aug 08, 2019
Stunning display of the annual Perseids meteor shower through the ages — in photos

meteor shower

Stunning display of the annual Perseids meteor shower through the ages — in photos

Aug 12, 2019
Elon Musk still wants to drop nuclear bombs on Mars; releases ‘Nuke Mars’ t-shirt

Elon Musk

Elon Musk still wants to drop nuclear bombs on Mars; releases ‘Nuke Mars’ t-shirt

Aug 17, 2019
Building a city on Mars could cost an eighth of the global economy: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Colonising Mars

Building a city on Mars could cost an eighth of the global economy: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Aug 14, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019