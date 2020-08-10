Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Astronaut-elects for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission 'doing well' in training in Russia; may return in early 2021

So far, the astronaut-elects have completed training on emergency descent and landing in different terrain and seasons.


tech2 News StaffAug 10, 2020 12:58:37 IST

Four Indian astronaut candidates in India’s first manned space mission Gaganyaan are in good health and "determined to continue with their training" and doing well, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said in a statement Thursday. The training, being undertaken by experts at the Russian space agency at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), began in February 2020.

The training was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in May. The astronauts-in-training are following general space training courses as well as specialized training on operating the Soyuz MS crewed spacecraft. The training is scheduled to end by the first quarter of 2021, the statement said.

So far, the astronaut candidates have completed training on "crew actions in the event of an abnormal descent module landing" on different surfaces, including in "wooded and marshy areas in winter" and water. As of July, they were also trained in how to manage an emergency landing in a flat plain during summer, the agency said.

Astronaut-elects for ISROs Gaganyaan mission doing well in training in Russia; may return in early 2021

The ISRO space suit for astronauts in the Gaganyaan mission, displayed at the Bengaluru Space Expo. Image: Twitter/Nagarjun Dwarkanath

Some other courses in their regular training include physical and medical training; the configuration, structure, and systems of Soyuz spacecrafts; and speaking Russian – an important language astronauts use to communicate. The astronaut candidates will also be trained in simulations in a centrifuge and in a hyperbaric chamber (pressurized room) to prepare them for conditions like G-force, hypoxia and pressure drops during spaceflight. These training modules will begin in the near future, the statement said.

"After [a year] of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India," Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh had said earlier. "They will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations."

Centrifuge to train astronauts in simulations of G-force at the GCRC. Image Credit: Kosmos/Wordpress

Centrifuge to train astronauts in simulations of G-force at the GCRC. Image Credit: Kosmos/Wordpress

Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Nikhil Rath is one among the four astronauts chosen for Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight mission in 2022, as per a report in the New Indian Express. The Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal, and Union ministers congratulated Odisha-born Indian Air Force Wing Commander Nikhil Rath for his selection by ISRO for the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday.

Rath is among of the four astronaut-elects chosen by IAF and ISRO for the mission, all of whom are male pilots. No women will be part of the inaugural flight of Gaganyaan, an ISRO official had clarified in August 2019.

The first manned flight in the Gaganyaan program, originally scheduled for 2022, will feature three astronauts chosen from among the test pilots now in training. They were shortlisted from over 25 test pilots by the IAF. If all goes to plan, Rath and two others will fly to Earth orbit in a seven-day historic mission for the India and the Indian space agency.

The ₹10,000-crore Gaganyaan mission is now expected to take place in 2022, which happens to be the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Life on Mars

Possibility of life higher below surface of Mars, space radiation may act as catalyst, study suggests

Jul 30, 2020
Possibility of life higher below surface of Mars, space radiation may act as catalyst, study suggests
India to get first batch of five Rafale jets from France on Wednesday; to be stationed at Ambala base

NewsTracker

India to get first batch of five Rafale jets from France on Wednesday; to be stationed at Ambala base

Jul 27, 2020
India, China hold fifth round of commander-level talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

NewsTracker

India, China hold fifth round of commander-level talks on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

Aug 02, 2020
World Athletics gives Russia another chance to pay $5 million fine after missing initial deadline

SportsTracker

World Athletics gives Russia another chance to pay $5 million fine after missing initial deadline

Jul 30, 2020
EU imposes first-ever sanction over cyberattacks against Russia, China and North Korea

Cyberattacks

EU imposes first-ever sanction over cyberattacks against Russia, China and North Korea

Jul 31, 2020
Well-preserved fossil of a woolly mammoth has been discovered in a Siberian lake

mammoth

Well-preserved fossil of a woolly mammoth has been discovered in a Siberian lake

Aug 04, 2020

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020