Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August

QQ23 is a near-earth asteroid with a diameter of 568 metres and will pass within 7.5 mn km of the planet.

tech2 News StaffJul 19, 2019 20:13:37 IST

Don’t panic, we are not getting hit by an asteroid yet.

Yesterday, the European Space Agency (ESA) clarified that asteroid 2006 QV89 will not be hitting the earth and today, reports of Asteroid 2006 QQ23 hitting us in August have popped up.

However, a study of the data shows that the asteroid is only going to perform a flyby on 10 August. It will do this at a distance of 0.04977 AU (astronomical units) that is equal to 7.45 mn km (the moon is 384,400 km away). However, it has been categorised as hazardous, which means that judging by its trajectory, there is a tiny chance that it will bump into our planet.

Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 wont hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August

Representational image

The asteroid is categorized under Atens which means that it is a near-earth asteroid with a semi-major axes that is smaller than Earth's. It has a diameter of 568 meter, which is taller than many skyscrapers. It is much bigger than the Chelyabinsk meteor that entered Russian airspace in 2013 and blew up in the atmosphere with a force of a small nuclear bomb.

QQ23 was first was observed on 21 August 2006.

 

