Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Asian elephants are forming gangs to survive threats from human-occupied areas

Asian elephants normally live in mixed-sex groups till they reach mating age, after which they move out as lone rangers.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 08:25:52 IST

Asian elephants in India are forming ‘gangs’ to protect themselves when they live close to human-dense areas. This odd behaviour, according to researchers, is changing the way elephants interact with one another as they grow up, making them healthier than those that live alone or in smaller groups.

Usually, Asian elephants live in mixed-sex groups until they reach mating age. They eventually leave the herd to live solitary lives and move to areas that are richer in the essentials – food and water. There, they try and establish themselves while also finding a male or female to mate with. This pattern of behaviour is no longer safe, the study says, as these elephants are now evolving to adapt and combat threats to their survival.

A new study by the National Institute of Advanced Studies published in Scientific Reports reports that young male elephants are forming gangs to protect themselves, typically including three to six elephants, that stay and move like a pack. While unusual, these elephants would otherwise behave normally – as they would in their protected, forest habitats.

Asian elephants are forming gangs to survive threats from human-occupied areas

Representational image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Researchers captured 1,445 pictures of 248 unique elephants in South India, studying them over a period of 23 months. In their view, this seemingly new pack-like behaviour originated in animals that live in areas prone to man-animal conflict.

Human beings now dominate much of the landscape on Earth with farmlands, residential areas, and industry. Thinning forests to make way for said farms is another issue elephants are having to deal with, with movement along "elephant corridors" that connect their different habitats now restricted. Man-animal conflict, a sore that continues to flare up with incidents of violence, is fairly high for India's elephants. 150 elephants lose their lives in human-animal conflict each year. The authors pointed out that 10 of the 248 elephants they studied, were also victim to man-animal conflict over the course of the study.

(Also Read: From conflict to coexistence between humans and elephants: A story from Annamalai)

Elephants in Kaziranga. Photo credit: Varun Goswami

Elephants in Kaziranga. Photo credit: Varun Goswami

Elephant biologist Nishant Srinivasaiah, a PhD scholar and head author of the study said in a Daily Mail report, "These individuals tended to have better body condition compared to solitary adult males.” This, because they live in areas that are near water bodies and food.

Elephants follow a ‘high-risk, high-gain’ method when foraging for food. Farms provide young elephants with a rich supply of nutritious food that is easy to access. When feeding, survival in a group makes it easier for a pack to feed and return to the forest safely, the study suggests.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Agriculture

Producing coarse grains can help mitigate climate change effects on food supply

Jul 02, 2019
Producing coarse grains can help mitigate climate change effects on food supply
Tasmanian devils have evolved to cure the cancer that was killing their population

Tasmanian Devils

Tasmanian devils have evolved to cure the cancer that was killing their population

Jun 27, 2019
Like humans, grandparents play key role in child-rearing among elephants, great apes, cats

DidYouKnow

Like humans, grandparents play key role in child-rearing among elephants, great apes, cats

Jul 01, 2019
BJP MLA from MP's Ganj Basoda alerts police about letter threatening Amit Shah; security tightened in area

NewsTracker

BJP MLA from MP's Ganj Basoda alerts police about letter threatening Amit Shah; security tightened in area

Jul 02, 2019
Asian Championship medal fires gymnast Pranati Nayak’s Olympics dream, but it's a difficult road ahead

Asian Championship medal fires gymnast Pranati Nayak’s Olympics dream, but it's a difficult road ahead

Jun 25, 2019
Article 15: Screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's film stopped in Roorkee over 'law-and-order concerns'

Bollywood

Article 15: Screening of Ayushmann Khurrana's film stopped in Roorkee over 'law-and-order concerns'

Jul 02, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019