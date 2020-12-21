Monday, December 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Arya Pulate, Shreya Waghmare, students of a school in Pune, discover 6 new preliminary asteroids

The students, Arya Pulate and Shreya Waghmare, were trained to analyse data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth.


FP TrendingDec 21, 2020 17:25:15 IST

Two school-going students of Vikhe Patil in Pune, who are in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organised by Kalam Centre and the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC)have managed to discover six new preliminary asteroids. The students, Arya Pulate and Shreya Waghmare were trained to analyse data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth. The report added that a total of 27 asteroids were discovered.

Arya Pulate, Shreya Waghmare, students of a school in Pune, discover 6 new preliminary asteroids

Representational Image. Image credit: ESA-ScienceOffice.org

As per a report by PTI, 22 students were selected from across the world. The preliminary discoveries are initial observations of the celestial rocks found in the Main Belt between the Mars and Jupiter orbits. These need further confirmation to go to Provisional status, which usually takes up to 5 years, after which the asteroid can officially be catalogued by Minor Planet Center, International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Srijan Pal Singh, former Adviser to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and founder of Kalam Centre stated that knowing asteroids around and mapping them is an important part towards understanding and monitoring the celestial objects around the planet.

The International Astronomical Search Collaboration is a citizen science programme aimed towards providing high-quality astronomical data to citizen scientists globally. A free service that allows citizen scientists to make original astronomical discoveries, its primary focus is Asteroid Search Campaigns.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

hayabusa2

Japan's Hayabusa2 returns after six years journey to-fro asteroid Ryugu: All you need to know

Dec 07, 2020
Japan's Hayabusa2 returns after six years journey to-fro asteroid Ryugu: All you need to know
Japan's Hayabusa2 brings back black sandy dust from asteroid Ryugu

hayabusa 2

Japan's Hayabusa2 brings back black sandy dust from asteroid Ryugu

Dec 15, 2020
First peek inside Hayabusa2 capsule; JAXA officials find more than anticipated asteroid sand, gas inside

Hayabusa2

First peek inside Hayabusa2 capsule; JAXA officials find more than anticipated asteroid sand, gas inside

Dec 17, 2020
Geminid meteor showers 2020 to be visible for the last time today: Where and how to watch it in India?

Geminid meteor shower

Geminid meteor showers 2020 to be visible for the last time today: Where and how to watch it in India?

Dec 14, 2020
Ajit Pawar launches online registration process for 5,647 MHADA houses in Pune division

Ajit Pawar launches online registration process for 5,647 MHADA houses in Pune division

Dec 11, 2020
Indian bison strays into Pune housing society, dies from stress after being rescued by officials

Indian bison strays into Pune housing society, dies from stress after being rescued by officials

Dec 09, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020