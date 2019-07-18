Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Artificial snow last ditch effort to save coastal cities form going into the ocean

Wind turbines will pump seawater to the surface which will be frozen into “snow” to weigh the sheet down.

ReutersJul 18, 2019 10:40:49 IST

Governments could stop the West Antarctic Ice Sheet from sliding into the ocean and submerging coastal cities by launching a last-ditch engineering project to blanket its surface with “artificial snow”, according to a study released on Wednesday.

Scientists believe that global warming has already caused so much melting at the south pole that the giant ice sheet is now on course to disintegrate, which would trigger an eventual global sea-level rise of at least three metres over centuries.

The authors of the new study envisaged using 12,000 wind turbines to pump seawater 1,500 metres up to the surface, where it would be frozen into “snow” to try to weigh the sheet down enough to stop it collapsing any further.

Artificial snow last ditch effort to save coastal cities form going into the ocean

“We have already awoken the giant at the southern pole,” said Anders Levermann, a professor at Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, referring to the ice sheet.

“We are already at a point of no return if we don’t do anything,” Levermann, who co-authored the study published in Science Advances, told Reuters. “We can bring it back to the stable point by a small interference now - or by larger and larger interference later.”

With the droughts, floods, storms and wildfires associated with climate change intensifying globally, some scientists have begun to seriously contemplate interventions that would have been dismissed as wildly impractical even a few years ago.

Echoing many other climate scientists, Levermann said the most urgent priority was to deliver the rapid cuts in carbon emissions needed to meet the temperature goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is aimed at averting runaway climate impacts.

Although Levermann said full sea-level rise projected to follow the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet might not unfold for hundreds of years, he said he published the paper out of concern for the fate of low-lying populations.

“The sea-rise from Western Antarctica will eventually submerge Hamburg, Shanghai, New York and Hong Kong,” said Levermann, a physicist and oceanographer who is also affiliated with Columbia University in the United States. “You can’t negotiate with physics: that’s the dilemma here.”

Representational image. Credit: Wikipedia

Representational image. Credit: Wikipedia

Melting ice sheets in Greenland, the Arctic and shrinking glaciers around the world would worsen the problem, Levermann warned, saying sea levels could ultimately rise at least five metres (16 feet) even if countries manage to implement the Paris pact.

Levermann and his co-authors used computer models to calculate that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could be stabilized by depositing a minimum of 7,400 gigatonnes of artificial snow over 10 years around the Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers.

The paper did not give a cost for such an intervention, which Levermann suggested could be borne by governments.

MOVING TO MARS

Climate scientists cautioned that even a theoretical prospect of artificially shoring up the West Antarctic Ice Sheet should not be used as an excuse to delay emissions cuts, but welcomed the paper for emphasising the region’s importance.

“Nevertheless, the plan is almost - not quite - up there with building giant glass domes to house our cities or moving people to a terraformed Mars to escape the troubles people inflict on our planet,” said Jeffrey S. Kargel, a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona.

“The visionary thinking we need most of all is what we can do to take our civilization off dependence on fossil fuels,” said Kargel, who was not involved in the study.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

climate change

Even if we stop using fossil fuel right now, we won't be able to prevent a climate catastrophe

Jul 03, 2019
Even if we stop using fossil fuel right now, we won't be able to prevent a climate catastrophe
Indian scientists develop 'Black gold' that can absorb light and carbon dioxide

black gold

Indian scientists develop 'Black gold' that can absorb light and carbon dioxide

Jul 09, 2019
Economic Survey 2019 lays out blueprint to achieve vision of $5 trillion economy: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

NewsTracker

Economic Survey 2019 lays out blueprint to achieve vision of $5 trillion economy: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Jul 04, 2019
Urbanization, changing cropping patterns contributing to temperature rise: study

Urbanization

Urbanization, changing cropping patterns contributing to temperature rise: study

Jul 04, 2019
Central, north India, western Himalayas prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change, says Harsh Vardhan

NewsTracker

Central, north India, western Himalayas prone to extreme rainfall due to climate change, says Harsh Vardhan

Jul 09, 2019
OPEC secretary-general calls climate change activists 'greatest threat to industry'

Oil and climate change

OPEC secretary-general calls climate change activists 'greatest threat to industry'

Jul 04, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019