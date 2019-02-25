Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Artificial lab-grown meat may be worse for the environment than cattle farming

While methane from cow farms stays roughly 12 years in the atmosphere, CO2 accumulates for millennia.

tech2 News Staff Feb 25, 2019 13:50:08 IST

There are two main reasons the "cultured meat" or "clean meat" movement — which supports sourcing your meat from a lab instead of a butcher — gets people excited. It could potentially spare millions of farmed animals from slaughter and suffering. It also fights global warming by cutting down the methane released by cattle...or so we think.

A new study reports that beef and other meats that are grown artificially in a lab could generate greenhouse gases that are more damaging and longer-lasting than cattle-rearing.

The methane released from farming cattle for beef could be less harmful in the long run than the carbon dioxide generated from artificial meat production in a lab, the study explains. While any methane generated in the world lingers and adds to warming for the 12 years (on average) that it remains in the atmosphere, carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas accumulates for millennia.

Meat form the lab.

Meat from a lab.

The researchers in the study look into the many different ways that cultured meat is currently being produced in the industry, with the energy demand for each of the methods. They also used three different scenarios for how human meat consumption might play out and fluctuate over the next 1,000 years.

The study also used climate modelling — simulations for future climate based on predictions for atmosphere, oceans, land surface and ice — to look at how different levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emission might affect global temperatures.

The researchers were able to get an estimate for how these ups and downs in lab-grown meat emissions play out the real world.

Representational image. Image courtesy: World Bank

Representational image. Image courtesy: World Bank

The study, published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, concluded that only in the most optimistic of scenarios will artificial, lab-grown meat be less polluting than cattle rearing. It also makes some glaring assumptions that the authors admit make the research more speculative than actual. One, that lab-grown meat will continue to be made using the same technology and energy needs that it does today, and second, that the fancy of 'lab meat' will last another 1,000 years.

While lab-grown meat still isn't being made at a commercial scale, the researchers merely wanted to raise the question of the technology's environmental cost early enough, before the technology goes commercial.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Biomimicry

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

Feb 14, 2019

Environment

Extinction Rebellion activists want you to give up on us, or fight climate change

Feb 20, 2019

Environment

Greenland's snow-laden hills are slowly giving way to sand-covered beaches

Feb 12, 2019

Polar Bears

Polar bear invasion of Russian town ends after 10 days with help from authorities

Feb 20, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Genetic Engineering

Can genetically engineered trees help save the world's disappearing forests?

Feb 11, 2019

science

Environment

Artificial lab-grown meat may be worse for the environment than cattle farming

Feb 25, 2019

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels now measureable from strands of human hair instead of blood

Feb 25, 2019

NASA New Horizons

NASA New Horizons spacecraft beams back its sharpest views of Ultima Thule

Feb 25, 2019

Urban Farming

Cities race to make urban farming a viable, durable way to raise food production

Feb 25, 2019