Friday, July 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Arctic's 'Last Ice Area' surprises scientists, shows early signs of melting

While most of the Arctic could be free of ice in the summer by mid-century, they thought the Last Ice Area won’t be ice-free until 2100.


The Associated PressJul 02, 2021 11:24:29 IST

Part of the Arctic is nicknamed the “Last Ice Area,” because floating sea ice there is usually so thick that it’s likely to withstand global warming for decades. So, scientists were shocked last summer when there was suddenly enough open water for a ship to pass through.

The opening, documented by scientists aboard a German icebreaker, popped up in late July and August in the Wandel Sea north of Greenland. Mostly it was due to a freak weather event, but thinning sea ice from decades of climate change was a significant factor, according to a study Thursday in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

This are is called the “Last Ice Area” because floating sea ice there is usually so thick that it’s likely to withstand global warming for decades or so they thought. Image credit: NOAA

This are is called the “Last Ice Area” because floating sea ice there is usually so thick that it’s likely to withstand global warming for decades or so they thought. Image credit: NOAA

While scientists have said most of the Arctic could be free of summer sea ice by mid-century, the Last Ice Area was not part of that equation. They figure the 1-million-square-kilometre area won’t be ice-free in the summer until around 2100, said study co-author Kent Moore, a University of Toronto atmospheric physicist.

“It’s called the Last Ice Area for a reason. We thought it was kind of stable,” said co-author Mike Steele, a University of Washington oceanographer. “It’s just pretty shocking. ... In 2020, this area melted out like crazy.”

Scientists believe the area — north of Greenland and Canada — could become the last refuge for animals like polar bears that depend on ice, said Kristin Laidre, a co-author and biologist at the University of Washington.

The main cause for the sudden ice loss was extraordinary strong winds that pushed the ice out the region and down the coast of Greenland, Moore said.

That had happened in smaller, infrequent episodes, but this time was different, Moore said. The researchers used computer simulations and 40 years of Arctic sea data to calculate that “there was a significant climate change signal” — about 20%, they estimate — in the event, Moore said.

In the past, thicker Wandel Sea ice would have resisted the strong winds, but in 2020 it was thinner and “more easily broken up and pushed out,” said National Snow and Ice Data Center scientist Walt Meier, who wasn’t part of the study.

Another part of the Last Ice Area, off Canada’s Ellesmere Island, had open waters after the July 2020 collapse of part of the Milne ice shelf, but scientists are still studying it to determine if there is a climate change connection, Moore said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

G7 summit

G7 Summit 2021: Leaders of richest democracies failed to agree on climate and funding, again

Jun 17, 2021
G7 Summit 2021: Leaders of richest democracies failed to agree on climate and funding, again
Glacier blood: Spring time in the French Alps cause algae blooms that turn the snow red

glaciers

Glacier blood: Spring time in the French Alps cause algae blooms that turn the snow red

Jun 18, 2021
Explained: Ecoanxiety, and positive ways to cope with chronic fears about environmental change, loss

Explained: Ecoanxiety, and positive ways to cope with chronic fears about environmental change, loss

Jun 30, 2021
Green Humour cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty on making science accessible, need for a govt that listens

Green Humour cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty on making science accessible, need for a govt that listens

Jun 17, 2021
World Rainforest Day 2021: Ways to protect rainforests and contribute to conservation organisations

NewsTracker

World Rainforest Day 2021: Ways to protect rainforests and contribute to conservation organisations

Jun 22, 2021
Explained: Why temperatures in Siberia are the same as in Patna and Nashik

ConnectTheDots

Explained: Why temperatures in Siberia are the same as in Patna and Nashik

Jun 27, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021