Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Archaeologists find oldest male human footprint in Chile's Pilauco excavation site

Chile is an archaeological gold mine and recently a 15,600 year old footprint was found by archaeologists.

Agence France-PresseApr 29, 2019 14:00:44 IST

Archaeologists in Chile say they have found a human footprint that is around 15,600 years old, making it the earliest such sign of man's presence in the Americas.

The footprint was found at the Pilauco excavation in the city of Osorno (820 kilometres, or 500 miles, south of Santiago), where scientists have been digging since 2007.

Archaeologists from the Austral University of Chile said the footprint was first spotted in 2011 next to a house. It took years for palaeontologist Karen Moreno and geologist Mario Pino to reliably confirm that the print was human.

Archaeologists find oldest male human footprint in Chiles Pilauco excavation site

The footprint found in Chile. Image Credit: PLOS One

"There are other human footprints in the Americas," Pino told the Osorno newspaper El Austral, "but none has been dated as far back."

He said scientists were able to do so by applying radiocarbon dating techniques to organic plant material where the print was found.

Pino said the footprint appears to be that of a barefoot man weighing about 70 kilograms (155 pounds) and of the species Hominipes Modernus, a relative of Homo Sapiens.

The area in Chile has proven rich in fossils, including evidence of an ancestor of today's elephants and American horses, as well as of more recent human presence.

An earlier footprint found at a site south of Osorno was found to be about 1,000 years more recent.

The newer findings were published in the latest edition of the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS One.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Fossil Explorist

Fossil Explorist HR smartwatch review: Old processor and glitches a-plenty make it avoidable

Apr 23, 2019
Fossil Explorist HR smartwatch review: Old processor and glitches a-plenty make it avoidable
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
In Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi, demolition of 250-year-old buildings for religious corridor creates resentment

ConnectTheDots

In Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi, demolition of 250-year-old buildings for religious corridor creates resentment

Apr 15, 2019
Skull of largest meat-eating mammal to roam Earth found in museum cabinet in Kenya

Fossils

Skull of largest meat-eating mammal to roam Earth found in museum cabinet in Kenya

Apr 19, 2019
Fortnite players are getting a new Avengers: Endgame crossover event on 25 April

Fortnite

Fortnite players are getting a new Avengers: Endgame crossover event on 25 April

Apr 23, 2019
Marvel movies marathon — Watching Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Spiderman: Homecoming, ahead of Avengers: Endgame

Marvel movies marathon — Watching Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Spiderman: Homecoming, ahead of Avengers: Endgame

Apr 18, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019