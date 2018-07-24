Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 24 July, 2018 09:19 IST

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

The box-shaped grave was found untouched in the vault of the Episkopi monument in Greece.

Greek archaeologists have discovered a virtually intact grave of an ancient noblewoman buried with her golden jewelry at a Roman burial monument in the island of Sikinos.

Her name, according to a burial inscription, was Neko — or Νεικώ using the Greek alphabet.

The box-shaped grave was found untouched in the vault of the Episkopi monument, a rare burial memorial of the Roman era, which was later turned into a Byzantine church and a monastery.

Golden wristbands, rings, a long golden necklace, a female figure carved cameo buckle, glass and metal vases and fragments of the dead woman’s clothes were found in the grave.

The grave of an ancient noble woman that was discovered inside a burial memorial of the Roman era on the island of Sikinos, Greece. Reuters

The grave of an ancient noble woman that was discovered inside a burial memorial of the Roman era on the island of Sikinos, Greece. Reuters

The well-preserved mausoleum on the tiny island, in the Cycladic group southeast of Athens, was likely to have been constructed to shelter the grave, archaeologists said.

“We were unexpectedly lucky,” Director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Cyclades Dimitris Athanassoulis told Reuters on Monday. “This is Neko’s mausoleum.”

“It’s very rare. A monument, one of the Aegean’s most impressive, has got an identity. We now have the person for whom the building was built, we have her remains, her name.”

Despite attacks by grave robbers in ancient times and the building’s various uses through the centuries, Neko’s grave was found intact mainly because it was well hidden in a blind spot between two walls at the basement of the building, Athanassoulis said.

He said that experts thought Neko had links to the island but it was not clear whether she was actually from Sikinos.

“We are now trying to find out more about her,” he said. “We are still at the beginning.”

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Brain

No two people, including identical twins, share common brain anatomy: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Recycling

As China stops buying 'contaminated' recycled materials, trash piles up in US

Jul 12, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Robotics

Harvard's new robotic cockroach can walk on water surface, survive underwater

Jul 10, 2018

Moon mission

Israel plans maiden lunar mission in December with unmanned spacecraft

Jul 10, 2018

Solar System

NASA's Juno spacecraft spots previously undiscovered volcano on Jupiter's moon Io

Jul 15, 2018

science

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018