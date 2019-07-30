Tuesday, July 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Archaeologists find 140 million year old thigh bone of plant eating dinosaur

The bone weighs 400 kgs, was found in a village in France and has been dubbed a "national treasure".


Agence France-PresseJul 30, 2019 10:15:21 IST

Scientists have unearthed a huge two-metre dinosaur bone in a winegrowing village in southwestern France dubbed a "national treasure" for its prehistoric gems.

The 140-million-year-old thigh bone, which weighs 400 kilogrammes, is the latest discovery at the vast Angeac-Charente palaeontological site near Bordeaux, where experts and volunteers have dug up thousands of bones over the past decade.

But thanks to its remarkably good condition, the femur — which scientists say probably belonged to a gigantic sauropod — could help piece together an incomplete set of bones which the latest find resembles.

"We were wondering how big it was. We kept saying, 'Oh, there's more!'" said Maxime Lasseron, the doctoral student who made the gigantic discovery.

Archaeologists find 140 million year old thigh bone of plant eating dinosaur

A man inspects the femur of a Sauropod after it was discovered earlier in the week during excavations at the palaeontological site of Angeac-Charente, France REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The largest land animals ever to roam the Earth, sauropods were massive plant-eating dinosaurs with a long neck and tail, towering up to 18 metres tall.

"It cost me a bit of money because I had promised to bring champagne if it was complete," said Jean-Francois Tournepiche, the operations coordinator at what he calls "one of Europe's biggest dinosaur sites".

Tests will now compare the femur to another thigh bone discovered in 2010 to find out if they belonged to the same type of sauropod or even the same creature.

The bone's "preservation and perfect fossilisation makes it really unique", said Ronan Allain, a palaeontologist at the French Museum of Natural History in Paris.

Prehistoric ecosystem

Now known for its cognac vineyards, Angeac-Charente was home to a vast ecosystem of dinosaurs, invertebrates and vegetation thanks to its humid, subtropical climate millions of years ago.

"There was a river and large coniferous trees," Allain said. "Amphibians, crocodiles and fish lived in the swamp, and on dry land, small and large dinosaurs. It was full of life".

The discovery coincides with the 10th annual dig at the site, which stretches over 750 square metres (nearly 8,100 square feet).

But with more discoveries expected on the horizon, the site's owners have given diggers the go-ahead to excavate in another 4,000 square metres of land.

"Another surprise for our 10-year anniversary," Tournepiche said. "At this rate, we'll be busy for the next 30 years!"

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Private video

Private video

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


also see

Red Wine

Wine might be the answer to all our spacefaring woes, saving astronauts from muscle degeneration and worse

Jul 19, 2019
Wine might be the answer to all our spacefaring woes, saving astronauts from muscle degeneration and worse

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019