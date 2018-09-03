Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
Reuters 03 September, 2018 12:40 IST

Archaeologists discover remains of Neolithic-era village in Egypt's Nile Delta

Archaeologists discovered several storage silos containing large quantities of animal and plant remains.

Archaeologists in Egypt say they have found one of the oldest-known villages in the Nile Delta dating back to the Neolithic era.

A joint Egyptian and French mission discovered several storage silos containing large quantities of animal and plant remains, as well as pottery and stone tools, the antiquities ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

An aerial view of farmland on the Nile River Delta, Egypt. Reuters

An aerial view of farmland on the Nile River Delta, Egypt. Reuters

The ministry said the find indicates that humans inhabited the fertile Tell al-Samara, in the northern province of El-Dakahlia, as early as the fifth millennium BC, far predating Egypt’s oldest known pyramid.

“Analysing the biological material that has been discovered will present us with a clearer view of the first communities that settled in the Delta and the origins of agriculture and farming in Egypt,” said Nadia Khedr, a ministry official responsible for Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities on the Mediterranean.

Rain-based Neolithic farming may hold vital clues to a technological leap that led to irrigation-based farming along the Nile.

