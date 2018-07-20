Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
Sunil Dhavala 20 July, 2018 15:22 IST

Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary: How much do you know about the iconic lunar mission?

Neil Armstrong first stepped on the surface of the moon on 20 July 1969 and the rest was history.

Half a century to the day earlier, arguably one of the most talked-about moments in space history took place. Neil Armstrong's boot first touched the surface of the moon on 20 July, 1969 and the rest was seen as one of the greatest achievements by mankind at the time.

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed US flag. Image: NASA

Commonly referred to as the first manned space mission to land on the moon, the Apollo 11 took eight days to voyage to the moon and back, during which Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent a total of 19 hours on the moon before heading back into their module.

Enough of the trivia, here's a quiz for you to tickle your brain on how much you remember about the iconic Apollo 11 mission.

The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He had held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

