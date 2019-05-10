Friday, May 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Antimatter particles make waves in the physics community after double-slit study

Antimatter particles showed patterns only waves do when subjected to the double-slit experiment.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 13:26:07 IST

One of the oddest, most fascinating questions in the field of quantum mechanics is the dual nature of subatomic particles, which also act like waves. The time-honoured test of the wave nature of matter — the double-slit experiment — was used to test antimatter particles, and for the first time, it passed, with lots of interference (which in the case of physics is a breakthrough and not a distraction).

Antimatter is similar in many ways to regular particles we're familiar with, like protons and electrons, except that they have the opposite charge and magnetic properties. When antimatter and matter mix, they combine and disappear in a huge flash of energy. This makes antimatter a rare and difficult material to study — but not impossible.

The antimatter counterpart of an electron — called a positron — was put to the test in the traditional double-slit experiment in a new study published in Science Advances.

In the double-slit experiment, individual particles are shot through slits that are placed at a small distance from each other. When the particles — antimatter, in this case — reach either slit simultaneously, the test allows scientists to observe whether the matter interferes with itself after some distance. For instance, water waves and sound waves released from two parallel slits would clash at a certain point with each other. Light, too, is wave and particle by nature.

Scientists used positrons from a radioactive material, which were accelerated to form a positron beam. While the traditional experiment has two simple slits, the positron beam was sent through two long, slit-shaped cavities with space between them. This setup helped magnify the effects the researchers needed to measure. When the positrons (antimatter) hit a detector, they formed a pattern, called the interference pattern, that are unique to waveforms.

Antimatter particles make waves in the physics community after double-slit study

A double-slit interference pattern created by sunlight passing through two slits. Image: Wikimedia Commons

This interference made by matter waves is at the heart of quantum physics. It's a phenomenon that has been observed for many particles — from electrons to complex molecules.

And now, researchers have demonstrated that antimatter, too, behaves like both waves and particles in nature. Decades ago, Albert Einstein predicted in his Theory of Relativity that gravity affects antimatter just like it affects all other matter.

Experiments like (and unlike) the double-slit could open up new avenues to look at how antimatter behaves, including the effect of gravity on it.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Paul Collingwood breaks down Prithvi Shaw's strokeplay


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science


also see

Space power

In a first, electricity sourced from coolness of space, the universe a reality

May 08, 2019
In a first, electricity sourced from coolness of space, the universe a reality
Ozone pollution from Asia isn't well understood, but may be damaging Arctic plants

Ozone Pollution

Ozone pollution from Asia isn't well understood, but may be damaging Arctic plants

May 09, 2019
We're living in the second golden age of space exploration: Futurist Michio Kaku

Space Exploration

We're living in the second golden age of space exploration: Futurist Michio Kaku

May 10, 2019
'Signs of virginity' test scrapped from Maha Uni textbooks for being unscientific

Virginity Tests

'Signs of virginity' test scrapped from Maha Uni textbooks for being unscientific

May 09, 2019
Children taught about climate change can influence their parents' views on it: Study

Children for change

Children taught about climate change can influence their parents' views on it: Study

May 08, 2019
Hayabusa2 fires explosive to create artificial crater on Ryugu asteroid to study solar system

Hayabusa2

Hayabusa2 fires explosive to create artificial crater on Ryugu asteroid to study solar system

Apr 26, 2019

science

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019