Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Resistance can be passed from bacteria to bacteria without transferring plasmid DNA: Study.

Press Trust of India Feb 20, 2019 15:07:26 IST

Antibiotic resistance in bacteria spreads much faster and with more varied mechanisms than previously thought, say scientists who suggest exercising caution in the use of the drugs.

By studying fish raised in aquaculture, researchers from the Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen in Germany, the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and the University of Campinas in Brazil have shed new light on the mechanisms by which antibiotic resistance genes are transferred between bacteria.

According to the study published in the journal Microbiome, those mechanisms are more varied than previously thought.

"In the past 70 years, the use of antibiotics in human and veterinary medicine has steadily increased, leading to a dramatic rise in resistant microorganisms," said Michael Schloter, head of the Research Unit for Comparative Microbiome Analyses (COMI) at Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen.

It is especially alarming that many microorganisms are resistant not just to one antibiotic, but to a whole range of different substances, said Schloter.

"This poses particular problems in the treatment of infectious diseases. We, therefore, set out to discover the mechanisms responsible for resistance development," Schloter said.

Bacteria resistance drugs_Healthline

To this end, researchers investigated fish raised in aquaculture. Specifically, they studied Piaractus mesopotamicus, a South American species known as pacu that is often raised in aquaculture.

The fish received the antibiotic florfenicol in their food for 34 days. During this time and after the application period, the researchers took samples from the digestive tract of the fish and looked for relevant genetic changes in the gut bacteria.

"As expected, administration of the antibiotic induced an increase in the genes responsible for resistance to that antibiotic," said Johan Sebastian Saenz Medina, a doctoral student at Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen.

"One example are genes for pump proteins, which simply remove the active substance from the bacteria again," said Saenz Medina.

"However, we were particularly surprised by the different mechanisms that we could detect by which antibiotic resistance genes are spread amongst gut bacteria of the fish," he said.

"This suggests that the bacteria also exchange resistance through viruses, known as phages, and transposons," he added.

A brief history of antibiotics and resistance. Image courtesy: UK Research & Innovation

A brief history of antibiotics and resistance. Image courtesy: UK Research & Innovation

Further metagenomic studies confirmed that these mobile genetic elements induce a fast distribution of resistance genes among genomes of different organisms.

So far it has been postulated that only plasmids are mainly responsible for the exchange of resistance genes.

"The finding that resistance is also extensively transferred between bacteria without the involvement of plasmids is really quite surprising," said Schloter.

"Based on this observation, relevant dissemination models should be reviewed and modified," he said.

"In addition, our data certainly lead us to question whether and to what extent we should continue to use antibiotics in the world's increasing number of aquacultures," he added.

