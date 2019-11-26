Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Annular solar eclipse, to take place on 26 December, will be visible from India

The eclipse will be visible in many parts of India, particularly in southern India; Saudi Arabia, and parts of Indonesia.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2019 10:30:39 IST

On 26 December, there will be an annular solar eclipse that will take place and it will be visible from Saudi Arabia, southern India and parts of Indonesia. People in Europe, other parts of Asia and Australia will see a partial solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon covers the Sun's centre, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire” or annulus around the moon. The name “annular” comes from the Latin word for a ring — “annulus.”

Annular solar eclipse, to take place on 26 December, will be visible from India

An annular solar eclipse that took place in 2012. Image credit: Wikipedia

Since the moon's shadow is not big enough to engulf the entire Earth, the shadow falls only in certain areas. This area constantly changes because the moon and Earth are always on the move. Solar eclipses are only visible from within the area where the shadow falls, and the closer you are to the centre of the shadow's path, the bigger the eclipse looks.

This eclipse will be the third and the final solar eclipse for this year and the next eclipse that will take place will be a lunar eclipse, on 10 January 2020.

The partial eclipse will begin by 8 am IST and will last till 11.30 am IST. The annularity, on the west coast, will begin at 9.24 am IST and will begin on the east coast, a few minutes later at 9.31 am IST. The annularity ends at 9:27 am on the west coast and 9:35 am on the east coast.

Where can you view it?

According to Business Insider, if you live in the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala you will be able to watch the annular solar eclipse. In Tamil Nadu, you can see the annularity for three minutes, 11 seconds in Tiruppur and for three minutes and 15 seconds in Ammapattinam on the east coast.

The annularity will last for three minutes in Ooty and since it is a hill station with an altitude of 2,200 metres, this location will lead to the best view of the solar eclipse without being obstructed by the clouds. According to The Hindu, Kerala's Cheruvathur will also be one of the best places to witness the eclipse.

How to view a solar eclipse

Watching a solar eclipse can be harmful to the eyes without some safety equipment. A major misconception is that you can use sunglasses to look at the sun during an eclipse, however, that is not true.

Your protective eyewear needs to have a sun filter or be a specially-made pair of eclipse glasses. The UV radiation can burn the retinas causing serious damage and even lead to blindness. Keep your back turned to the sun.  Seeing the eclipse on an optical instrument through a screen – your mobile phones, televisions or camera screens are perfectly okay.

Binoculars, camera viewfinders, and telescopes, however, can end up causing instant and permanent blindness.

The trusty, old-school way to watch an eclipse safely is crafting a DIY solar eclipse viewer, like this one made out of a cereal box:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi reads out Constitution in front of Ambedkar statue as PM delivers speech in Central Hall

Nov 26, 2019
Parliament LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi reads out Constitution in front of Ambedkar statue as PM delivers speech in Central Hall
Constitution Day 2019: Document first amended for welfare of SC/ ST community, most recently for quota for EWS

NewsTracker

Constitution Day 2019: Document first amended for welfare of SC/ ST community, most recently for quota for EWS

Nov 26, 2019
Microsoft brings Minecraft Earth in early access to India on Android and iOS

Minecraft Earth

Microsoft brings Minecraft Earth in early access to India on Android and iOS

Nov 23, 2019
New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Google Earth

New Google Earth creation tools allows you to create your own maps and tours

Nov 21, 2019
Asteroid 2019 VF1, 150 m in diameter, to fly really close to Earth today at 9.40 pm

asteroid

Asteroid 2019 VF1, 150 m in diameter, to fly really close to Earth today at 9.40 pm

Nov 25, 2019
Geothermal fields in Ethiopia is the only place on earth that is uninhabitable

uninhabitable place

Geothermal fields in Ethiopia is the only place on earth that is uninhabitable

Nov 25, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019