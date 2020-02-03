tech2 News Staff

Around 71 percent of the Earth is covered with water and a remake of an old video is showing us just how much we do not see on a regular basis.

An ex-NASA employee James O’Donoghue, who currently works as a planetary scientist at the Japanese space agency JAXA, took an old 2008 video by NASA animator Horace Mitchell, made a few tweaks, and gave it new life.

O’Donoghue added a sea-level tracker and sped up the process. He also increased the resolution of the video.

In the video, one can see what the ocean floor would look like if all the water in the world was drained away. NASA, in a statement, said. As the sea level drops, the edges of the continents are the first to appear. They are completely uncovered by around 3,000 meters, except for the Arctic and Antarctica, whose edges are revealed by 3,500 meters.

The mid-ocean ridges also start to appear at a depth of 2,000 to 3,000 meters. By 8,000 meters, most of the ocean is drained except for the deep ocean trenches, the deepest of which is the Marianas Trench, which has a depth of 10,911 meters.

One can also see land bridges that exist between the continents that ancient human beings used to travel from one place to another. Our ancestors could have walked from Africa to Europe and Russia or even from Australia to its surrounding areas, making their way into the Asian continent.

In an interview with Business Insider, O’Donoghue said, "I slowed down the start since, rather surprisingly, there's a lot of undersea landscape instantly revealed in the first tens of meters.”

"I like how this animation reveals that the ocean floor is just as variable and interesting in its geology as the continents,” he said.

