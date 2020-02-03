Monday, February 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Animated video shows us what the Earth looks like when drained of all water

The video reveals land bridges that existed between continents, possibly allowing our ancestors to travel.


tech2 News StaffFeb 03, 2020 14:54:00 IST

Around 71 percent of the Earth is covered with water and a remake of an old video is showing us just how much we do not see on a regular basis.

An ex-NASA employee James O’Donoghue, who currently works as a planetary scientist at the Japanese space agency JAXA, took an old 2008 video by NASA animator Horace Mitchell, made a few tweaks, and gave it new life.

O’Donoghue added a sea-level tracker and sped up the process. He also increased the resolution of the video.

Animated video shows us what the Earth looks like when drained of all water

The edges of the continent began to appear. Image credit: Youtube

In the video, one can see what the ocean floor would look like if all the water in the world was drained away. NASA, in a statement, said. As the sea level drops, the edges of the continents are the first to appear. They are completely uncovered by around 3,000 meters, except for the Arctic and Antarctica, whose edges are revealed by 3,500 meters.

The mid-ocean ridges also start to appear at a depth of 2,000 to 3,000 meters. By 8,000 meters, most of the ocean is drained except for the deep ocean trenches, the deepest of which is the Marianas Trench, which has a depth of 10,911 meters.

One can also see land bridges that exist between the continents that ancient human beings used to travel from one place to another. Our ancestors could have walked from Africa to Europe and Russia or even from Australia to its surrounding areas, making their way into the Asian continent.

In an interview with Business Insider, O’Donoghue said, "I slowed down the start since, rather surprisingly, there's a lot of undersea landscape instantly revealed in the first tens of meters.”

"I like how this animation reveals that the ocean floor is just as variable and interesting in its geology as the continents,” he said.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

the blob

Heat wave called 'The blob' kills off around one million birds in the Pacific ocean

Jan 20, 2020
Heat wave called 'The blob' kills off around one million birds in the Pacific ocean
People fleeing from the effects of climate change can claim asylum: UN rights panel

climate change

People fleeing from the effects of climate change can claim asylum: UN rights panel

Jan 23, 2020
Carbon trap: Where should India be focusing it's collective climate action efforts?

climate action

Carbon trap: Where should India be focusing it's collective climate action efforts?

Jan 27, 2020
Scientists, using robotic kayaks, suggest that glaciers are melting underwater much faster than predicted

melting ice

Scientists, using robotic kayaks, suggest that glaciers are melting underwater much faster than predicted

Jan 30, 2020
Wildfires aftermath: Drinking water sources contaminated with ash, debris, pollutants

climate change

Wildfires aftermath: Drinking water sources contaminated with ash, debris, pollutants

Jan 31, 2020
Budget 2020: Scale of privatisation will demonstrate govt's desire to undertake structural change

NewsTracker

Budget 2020: Scale of privatisation will demonstrate govt's desire to undertake structural change

Jan 24, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019