Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ancient Turkish proto-city and today's modern cities faced many similar problems

Catalhoyuk was inhabited for 1,150 years but abandoned due to environmental degradation and dry climate.

ReutersJun 19, 2019 17:53:40 IST

Overcrowding. Violence. Infectious Diseases. Environmental degradation. It may sound like the worst of modern mega-cities.

But people encountered these very same problems when the first large settlements were being established millennia ago as humans began to swap a nomadic hunter-gatherer existence for a lifestyle centred on farming, scientists said on Monday, based on findings from a prehistoric site in south-central Turkey.

The researchers examined 742 human skeletons unearthed at the prehistoric ruins of Catalhoyuk, inhabited from 9,100 to 7,950 years ago during a pivotal time in human evolution, for clues about what life was like at one of the earliest sizable settlements in the archaeological record. At its peak, 3,500 to 8,000 people lived there, with the researchers calling it a “proto-city.”

Ancient Turkish proto-city and todays modern cities faced many similar problems

A researcher excavates the ruins of Catalhoyuk, a prehistoric settlement located in Turkey. Image credit: Reuters

The residents experienced a high rate of infections, as seen in their teeth and bones, probably caused by diseases spreading in crowded conditions amid challenges to proper hygiene, the researchers said. Overcrowding may have contributed to interpersonal violence. Many skulls bore evidence of healed fractures to the top or back of the cranium, some with multiple injuries.

The shape of these injuries indicates they may have been caused by hard clay balls found at Catalhoyuk that researchers suspect were used as projectiles from a sling weapon

“A key message that people will take from these findings is that our current behaviours have deep roots in the history of humankind,” said Ohio State University biological anthropologist Clark Spencer Larsen, who led the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“The people living in this community faced challenges of life in settlements addressing fundamental issues: what to eat, who produces the food, how is the food distributed, what are the social norms for division of labor, the challenges of infection and infectious disease in settings where there is limited sanitation, the strategy of interpersonal relationships involving animosity in some instances,” Larsen added.

Excatvations undetrway in Cal. Image credit: Reuters

Excavations underway in Catalhoyuk. Image credit: Reuters

As the world emerged from the last Ice Age, with warmer conditions conducive to crop domestication, there was a shift from foraging to farming beginning 10,000 to 12,000 years ago among people in numerous places.

The people grew crops including wheat, barley and rye and raised sheep, goats and eventually cattle. Some homes boasted wall murals, and other art included stone figurines of animals and corpulent women.

Catalhoyuk’s residents lived in clay brick structures akin to apartments, entering and exiting through ladders that connected the living areas of houses to the roofs. After death, residents were buried in pits dug into the floors of the homes.

Catalhoyuk, measuring about 32 acres (13 hectares), was continuously occupied for 1,150 years and appears to have been a largely egalitarian community. It was eventually abandoned perhaps because of environmental degradation caused by the human population and a drying climate that made farming there harder, the researchers said.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

NewsTracker

Karnataka govt orders commercial banks to release money for farm loan waivers in single instalment, not four

Jun 13, 2019
Karnataka govt orders commercial banks to release money for farm loan waivers in single instalment, not four
Narendra Modi, Donald Trump's lavish farm payouts prompt questions at WTO; India faces questions on Rs 25-lakh cr agri spend

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump's lavish farm payouts prompt questions at WTO; India faces questions on Rs 25-lakh cr agri spend

Jun 18, 2019
Seven killed after Turkish boat carrying migrants to Greek island Lesbos capsizes; Coast Guard rescues 57 people

NewsTracker

Seven killed after Turkish boat carrying migrants to Greek island Lesbos capsizes; Coast Guard rescues 57 people

Jun 11, 2019
Budget should focus on promoting food processing to boost farmer's income, say experts

NewsTracker

Budget should focus on promoting food processing to boost farmer's income, say experts

Jun 11, 2019
Budget 2019: Increase investment in farm sector, enhance market access, tells agri experts to Nirmala Sitharaman

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Increase investment in farm sector, enhance market access, tells agri experts to Nirmala Sitharaman

Jun 11, 2019
Congress, NCP leaders stage protests in Maharashtra legislature premises over agrarian crisis, seek complete loan waiver

NewsTracker

Congress, NCP leaders stage protests in Maharashtra legislature premises over agrarian crisis, seek complete loan waiver

Jun 18, 2019

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Astronomy

The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019