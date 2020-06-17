Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

The stardust in asteroid Vesta holds a unique record of ancient galactic material that was delivered to a celestial body far from Earth.


FP TrendingJun 17, 2020 12:16:11 IST

A new study says that much like 'stardust' grains that arrived on Earth inside primitive meteorites, such grains were also delivered to another planet-like body, asteroid 4 Vesta, by micrometeoroids that also carried water.

The results of the study, conducted by researchers from New Washington in St Louis was published in the journal Geochima et Cosmochimica Acta.

Lead author of the study Nan Lio, who is an assistant research professor in physics and the Laboratory for Space Sciences in Arts & Sciences elaborated that much like Earth, Vesta too has a core, mantle and crust. These are features that formed as materials melted, broke apart and coalesced into a single planet-like object. According to Liu, much like Earth, Vesta, which orbits the sun in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter was pummeled by micrometeoroids.

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

Researchers found presolar grains in the Kapoeta meteorite, a piece of the surface of asteroid Vesta. Image Credit: Ogliore Lab

Liu, along with Lionel Vacher and Ryan Ogilore studied samples of the Kapoeta meteorite which fell to Earth in 1942 in South Sudan during World War II.

According to a report by Washington University in St Louis' website The Source, the research team focused on small, dark inclusions in Kapoeta that seemed out of place.

“They look completely different from surrounding material,” Liu said, adding that the material turned out to be microscopic meteoroids, less than 100 microns across which is smaller than the thickness of a human hair.

Using a mass-spectrometer microscope, Liu was able to detect the stardust, which has a very different isotopic composition from material that was formed within the solar system.

According to researchers, the stardust in asteroid Vesta holds a unique record of ancient galactic material that was delivered to a celestial body far from Earth.

Vacher and Ogliore studied the chemical make-up of the micrometeoroids and found minerals and textures that were linked to interactions between rock and water from melted ice, the report added.

This led the research team to theorise on how water got on Earth. Speaking about it Vacher said that the research shows that one can transport small micrometeoroids that contain ice to dry bodies that formed without water.

A report in Universe Today mentions that while ancient record of the impact of these micrometeoroids has been erased by weather and tectonic shift, the record from Vesta may help explain how water was delivered to Earth.

“If icy micrometeoroids delivered water to the inner solar system when the Earth was still forming, this could be one way that the Earth ended up with enough water to support life,” Ryan Ogliore, assistant professor of physics and co-author of the paper said.

https://www.universetoday.com/146528/space-dust-delivered-water-to-vesta-could-it-have-done-the-same-for-earth/  

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mars

Mars may have once been a ringed planet billions of years ago, say researchers

Jun 08, 2020
Mars may have once been a ringed planet billions of years ago, say researchers
NASA’s Parker Sun probing spacecraft flew by Sun in its closest encounter during it fifth orbit

Parker sun probe

NASA’s Parker Sun probing spacecraft flew by Sun in its closest encounter during it fifth orbit

Jun 09, 2020
Astronomers find a star-planet pair that mimics the relationship between our Sun and Earth

exoplanets

Astronomers find a star-planet pair that mimics the relationship between our Sun and Earth

Jun 10, 2020
Asteroid that killed dinosaurs hit Earth at 60 degrees, maximising the amount of climate-changing gases that entered the atmosphere

asteroids

Asteroid that killed dinosaurs hit Earth at 60 degrees, maximising the amount of climate-changing gases that entered the atmosphere

Jun 05, 2020
NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover clicks images of the Earth and Venus in the red planet’s night sky

curiosity rover

NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover clicks images of the Earth and Venus in the red planet’s night sky

Jun 16, 2020
Hubble telescope finds crucial clues about planet formation by studying star cluster Westerlund 2

Hubble telescope

Hubble telescope finds crucial clues about planet formation by studying star cluster Westerlund 2

Jun 02, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020