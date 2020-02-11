Thursday, February 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ancient fossilised microbes may help accurately predict climate on ancient Earth

The study could help geologists and climatologists fine-tune records of past temperatures, piece together a more accurate climate record.


tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2020 13:44:44 IST

Much of what we've learned about the life and times on ancient Earth comes from discoveries made by digging deep into the planet's surface. Fossils of plants, animals and even microbes from millions of years ago are now a crucial means of studying not just the diversity of life at the time, but also conditions during a given period in the planet's living history.

Now, a study by researchers at Dartmouth College suggests that changes in acid-loving microorganisms that lived during the Earth's paleolithic era could be a window into the climate, availability of food and energy at the time.

Ancient fossilised microbes may help accurately predict climate on ancient Earth

Archaea were found in volcanic hot springs, like the Grand Prismatic Spring of Yellowstone National Park pictured here. Image: Wikimedia

Archaea, a domain of single-celled organisms that don't have a nucleus like most bacteria, all plants and animals do, were chosen as subjects in the study. Specifically, the researchers picked thermoacidophiles — acid and heat-loving bacteria that have evolved over millennia in hot springs, capable of thriving in some of Earth's most extreme environments.

The study of climate using fossil remains (paleoclimate) of single-celled microorganisms has grown more complex since it was found that the membranes (outer shell) of these microbes are affected by more than one factor, and not just temperature.

"Biomarkers, like the fat molecules that make up the cell membranes in our own bodies, can be powerful recorders of the environment that can last for billions of years," William Leavitt, assistant professor of Earth Sciences at Dartmouth, said in a statement. "The motivation of this research was to better explain how archaea respond to all major types of stress in their environment, and how they record that stress in fat molecules that last over geologic time."

But temperature wasn't the only variable researchers looked at — they also observed the effects of varying availability of food and energy.

"The idea that access to food stimulates membrane changes has recently been proposed in low-temperature archaea that live in the ocean," Leavitt, who served as the senior researcher on the study, said in a statement. "This is the first demonstration that this effect occurs in high-temperature, acid-loving microbes as well."

Representational image. Image courtesy: Geograph

Representational image. Image courtesy: Geograph

The study found that limited energy supply was a common cause of changes in the type of proteins and fats these microbes created. They also found some anomalies in existing data resources used to understand past temperatures (i.e, TEX86) using archael membranes. While TEX86 data from sea-surface environments were found mostly accurate, the team of researchers found anolomies in data from polar regions, where temperature predictions based on TEX86 may be inconclusive.

The study hopes to assist geologists and climatologists in fine-tuning records of past sea surface temperatures, and ultimately piece together a portrait of Earth's past climate record.

"It's critical that we are as careful as possible when we interpret the geological record," Leavitt said. "It is pretty rare that there is just one factor at play. We need to understand all the parameters before we make big-picture projections."

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Fossils suggest hominids may have lived alongside modern humans: New research

May 09, 2017
Fossils suggest hominids may have lived alongside modern humans: New research
'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018
Bacteria have a bigger role to play in future climate warming than we think, suggests new research

Climate Change

Bacteria have a bigger role to play in future climate warming than we think, suggests new research

Nov 18, 2019
Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018
Korvaa aiming to be world's first pair of headphones made out of microbes

Microbe

Korvaa aiming to be world's first pair of headphones made out of microbes

May 29, 2019
Fossils show massive T-Rex, small ancient carpet shark as neighbors eons ago

Dinosaurs

Fossils show massive T-Rex, small ancient carpet shark as neighbors eons ago

Jan 22, 2019

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020