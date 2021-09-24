Friday, September 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ancient footprints dating back 23,000 years push back date of human arrival in the Americas

As per research published on Thursday showed, the footprints suggested that humans settled in North America long before the end of the last Ice Age


Agence France-PresseSep 24, 2021 11:09:41 IST

Los Angeles: Footprints dating back 23,000 years have been discovered in the United States, suggesting humans settled North America long before the end of the last Ice Age, research published Thursday showed.

The findings push back the date at which the continent was colonized by its first inhabitants by thousands of years.

The footprints were left in mud on the banks of a long-since dried-up lake, which is now part of a New Mexico desert.

Sediment filled the indentations and hardened into rock, protecting evidence of our ancient relatives, and giving scientists a detailed insight into their lives.

"Many tracks appear to be those of teenagers and children; large adult footprints are less frequent," writes the authors of the study published in the American journal Science.

"One hypothesis for this is the division of labor, in which adults are involved in skilled tasks whereas 'fetching and carrying' are delegated to teenagers.

"Children accompany the teenagers, and collectively they leave a higher number of footprints."

Researchers also found tracks left by mammoths, prehistoric wolves, and even giant sloths, which appear to have been around at the same time as the humans visited the lake.

The Americas were the last continent to be reached by humanity.

For decades, the most commonly accepted theory has been that settlers came to North America from eastern Siberia across a land bridge -- the present-day Bering Strait.

From Alaska, they headed south to kinder climes.

Archaeological evidence, including spearheads used to kill mammoths, has long suggested a 13,500-year-old settlement associated with so-called Clovis culture — named after a town in New Mexico.

This was considered the continent's first civilization, and the forerunner of groups that became known as Native Americans.

However, the notion of Clovis culture has been challenged over the past 20 years, with new discoveries that have pushed back the age of the first settlements.

Generally, even this pushed-back estimate of the age of the first settlements had not been more than 16,000 years, after the end of the so-called "last glacial maximum" — the period when ice sheets were at their most widespread.

This episode, which lasted until about 20,000 years ago, is crucial because it is believed that with ice covering much of the northern parts of the continent, human migration from Asia into North America and beyond would have been very difficult.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset launched at a starting price of Rs 23,995

Sep 22, 2021
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset launched at a starting price of Rs 23,995
Most coal, oil and gas reserves need to stay underground if Paris agreement goals are to be met

global warming

Most coal, oil and gas reserves need to stay underground if Paris agreement goals are to be met

Sep 09, 2021
For India to reach net-zero by 2050, the country needs to allocate 2.5 percent of its land for clean energy installation

carbon emissions

For India to reach net-zero by 2050, the country needs to allocate 2.5 percent of its land for clean energy installation

Sep 21, 2021
Afghan aid groups struggle to help population at risk with limited resources; foreign funds frozen

NewsTracker

Afghan aid groups struggle to help population at risk with limited resources; foreign funds frozen

Sep 16, 2021
Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived: Here are the high-end smartwatches it will rival

Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives

Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived: Here are the high-end smartwatches it will rival

Sep 14, 2021
How much of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels? Can renewables replace it all?

fossil fuel

How much of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels? Can renewables replace it all?

Sep 17, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021