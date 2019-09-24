Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Americans say vaping as harmful as smoking cigarettes according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll

63 percent of Americans disagreed that “vaping is healthier than traditional cigarettes.”


ReutersSep 24, 2019 19:10:03 IST

A growing number of Americans say that vaping e-cigarettes is at least as harmful as smoking traditional cigarettes, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, following reports of an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

Americans say vaping as harmful as smoking cigarettes according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll

A woman smokes a Juul e-cigarette in New York. Image: Reuters

The national online poll, released Tuesday, found that 63 percent of adults in the United States disagreed with the statement that “vaping is healthier than traditional cigarettes.” That is up 16 percentage points from a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran in the spring of 2016.

It also found that only 29 percent of adults think vaping is a good way to help people quit smoking, and 77 percent said that vaping should be regulated at least as strongly as traditional cigarettes.

The survey was conducted on September 17-18, shortly before U.S. health officials lifted to 530 the number of confirmed and probable cases of lung-related illnesses linked to vaping. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating what has caused the outbreak that has so far killed seven people.

Retail giant Walmart also said Friday that it would pull e-cigarettes from its shelves due to health concerns and their apparent popularity among teenagers.

“This is the natural consequence of a seemingly unending stream of misleading news stories” about e-cigarettes, said Greg Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, an advocacy group that is partially funded by e-cigarette makers.

Conley added that many of the vaping-related health issues involved people who used e-cigarettes to smoke street-bought drugs or liquids that contain ingredients from cannabis, not tobacco.

Investigators at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have pointed to vaping oils containing marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or vaping oils with vitamin E acetate, a substance used in some THC products, as a possible cause of the illnesses. But they have not ruled out anything yet, including conventional nicotine liquids.

E-cigarettes, which operate by heating a liquid that contains nicotine, have been popular for nearly a decade in the United States. While long-term health impacts from vaping remain largely unknown, some users view e-cigarettes as a healthier alternative that can help them quit smoking.

Earlier this month, the FDA issued a warning letter to Juul Labs Inc for marketing its e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes. Juul, which has said it is reviewing the FDA letter, also faces about 30 lawsuits alleging it illegally marketed products to children and failed to issue warnings to consumers about their dangers.

Juul has denied that it marketed its products to children.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

e-cigarettes

India joins the bandwagon: Bans e-cigarettes, warns of epidemic among young people

Sep 19, 2019
India joins the bandwagon: Bans e-cigarettes, warns of epidemic among young people
New York bans flavoured e-cigarettes following several vaping related deaths

e-cigarettes

New York bans flavoured e-cigarettes following several vaping related deaths

Sep 18, 2019
The puzzling ban of e-cigarettes in India: Restrictions will do more harm than good

e-Cigarette Ban

The puzzling ban of e-cigarettes in India: Restrictions will do more harm than good

Sep 17, 2019
Love, care have nothing to do with govt's e-cigarette ban; absurd to think people will stop vaping once stocks dry up

InMyOpinion

Love, care have nothing to do with govt's e-cigarette ban; absurd to think people will stop vaping once stocks dry up

Sep 19, 2019
US-based group praises India's move to ban e-cigarettes, says a 'bold effort' to protect youth from nicotine addiction

NewsTracker

US-based group praises India's move to ban e-cigarettes, says a 'bold effort' to protect youth from nicotine addiction

Sep 19, 2019
CBD vape pods with cheap, illegal drugs are sending vapers to the hospital in the USA

e-Cigarettes

CBD vape pods with cheap, illegal drugs are sending vapers to the hospital in the USA

Sep 18, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019