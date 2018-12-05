Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Climate finance needs ambitious targets to ensure justice for poorer nations & future generations: Paper.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 05, 2018 11:09 AM IST

While the global community displayed an unprecedented speed in ratifying the Paris Agreement, the same is not visible in meeting the climate finance obligations, an Indian discussion paper released at COP24 in Poland said.

From failure to meet commitments by developed countries and deviations in definition of climate finance to issues related to reporting and tracking of climate finance were some of the issues highlighted by the paper drafted by the Finance Ministry.

The paper, which examines the scope, scale and speed required in climate finance, said: "The present scope, scale and speed of climate finance are not only insufficient but also not even being discussed properly."

It added: "Though a quarter of a century has passed, climate finance discussions still lack a precise and adequate system of accounting modalities for financial resources."

The discussion paper prepared by the Climate Change Finance Unit, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance analysed the post-Paris Agreement developments, the seriousness of discourse in the international climate finance arena, and the scope, scale, and speed needed.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The paper, however, had a disclaimer saying it does not necessarily reflect the views of the Indian government.

On the scale of investment, the paper said the $100 billion quantitative commitment by developed countries at Copenhagen in 2009 "is a meagre amount in size in contrast to the actual needs assessed for developing countries in trillions of dollars".

"We have to be much more serious in this business. Climate finance targets need to be set high in order for climate justice to be delivered for poorer countries and future generations."

The paper finds serious concerns with the various numbers on climate finance reported by the developed countries. Definitions of climate change finance used in various reports were not consistent with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) provisions, it said.

"Methodologies used were also questionable," it added.

The highly critical paper said: "The global community displayed an unprecedented speed in ratifying the Paris Agreement. Meeting the climate finance obligations also deserves the same momentum.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

COP24

COP24 climate change summit to implement goals set in Paris climate agreement

Dec 03, 2018

NewsTracker

COP24 in Kotowice: Nations pressed to tackle 'urgent' threat of climate change at UN summit, declare Paris Agreement 'irreversible'

Dec 03, 2018

Narendra Modi tells UN general secretary that his 'strong commitment' to climate change action is rooted in Vedas

Dec 04, 2018

UN Emissions

Countries need to raise ambitions, curb emissions to still meet 2030 goals: UNEP

Nov 29, 2018

Global Warming

Global temperature on track to rise by 3 to 5 degrees by 2100: UN Met Organisation

Dec 01, 2018

renewable

India to achieve renewable energy targets 10 years ahead of schedule

Dec 03, 2018

science

HySIS first images

ISRO's HySIS earth observation satellite sends back first aerial pictures of Gujarat

Dec 05, 2018

Climate Finance

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Dec 05, 2018

Black Holes

Biggest black-hole collision ever recorded found using LIGO gravitational wave data

Dec 05, 2018

Ageing

Gene study of the Galapagos giant tortoise hints at secrets to longevity, ageing

Dec 04, 2018