Monday, January 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Amazon employees protest new policy that risks their jobs for speaking out on climate change

Amazon uses fossil fuel-powered planes, trucks and vans to ship packages worldwide, adding up to an enormous footprint.


The Associated PressJan 27, 2020 13:13:27 IST

Hundreds of employees are openly criticising Amazon's record on climate change despite what they say is a company policy that puts their jobs at risk for speaking out. On Sunday, more than 300 employees of the online retail giant signed their names and job titles to statements on blog post on Medium. The online protest was organised by a group called Amazon Employees For Climate Justice, an advocacy group founded by Amazon workers that earlier this month said the company had sent letters to its members threatening to fire them if they continued to speak to the press.

“It's our moral responsibility to speak up, and the changes to the communications policy are censoring us from exercising that responsibility," said Sarah Tracy, a software development engineer at Amazon, in a statement.

Amazon said that its policy on external communications is not new and is in keeping with other large companies. It said the policy applies to all Amazon employees and is not directed at any specific group.

Amazon employees protest new policy that risks their jobs for speaking out on climate change

Amazon user experience designer Emily Cunningham speaks at a rally outside of the company’s shareholders’ meeting in May 2019. Image: Amazon Employees for Climate Justice

“While all employees are welcome to engage constructively with any of the many teams inside Amazon that work on sustainability and other topics, we do enforce our external communications policy and will not allow employees to publicly disparage or misrepresent the company or the hard work of their colleagues who are developing solutions to these hard problems,” according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon, which relies on fossil fuels to power the planes, trucks and vans that ship packages all over the world, has an enormous carbon footprint. And its workers have been vocal in criticizing some of the company's practices.

Last year, more than 8,000 staffers signed an open letter to CEO and founder Jeff Bezos demanding that Amazon cut its carbon emissions, end its use of fossil fuels and stop its work with oil companies that use Amazon's technology to locate fossil fuel deposits.

Amazon said in a statement that it is passionate about climate change issues and has already pledged to become net-zero carbon by 2040 and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Climate Change

Going childless won’t fix climate change — it lets politicians, fossil fuel industry off the hook

Jan 27, 2020
Going childless won’t fix climate change — it lets politicians, fossil fuel industry off the hook
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives in India as thousands of small traders plan protests

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos arrives in India as thousands of small traders plan protests

Jan 15, 2020
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was reportedly hacked by Saudi crown prince over WhatsApp

Jan 22, 2020
Jeff Bezos talks space, Blue Origin, and climate change at Amazon India event in New Delhi

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos talks space, Blue Origin, and climate change at Amazon India event in New Delhi

Jan 15, 2020
UN experts demand probe into Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' alleged hack by Saudi crown prince

Jeff Bezos hack

UN experts demand probe into Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' alleged hack by Saudi crown prince

Jan 23, 2020
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to be welcomed in India with new antitrust case filed by Competition Commission of India

Amazon

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to be welcomed in India with new antitrust case filed by Competition Commission of India

Jan 14, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019