Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Alzheimers spread differently in men, women more likely to develop it: new study

Diagnosing women for Alzheimers is harder as they tend to do better in verbal tests than men.

The Associated PressJul 17, 2019 15:42:10 IST

New research gives some biological clues to why women may be more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's disease and how this most common form of dementia varies by sex.

At the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, scientists offered evidence that the disease may spread differently in the brains of women than in men. Other researchers showed that several newly identified genes seem related to the disease risk by sex.

Two-thirds of Alzheimer's cases in the U.S. are in women and "it's not just because we live longer," said Maria Carrillo, the association's chief science officer. There's also "a biological underpinning" for sex differences in the disease, she said.

Some previous studies suggest that women at any age are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's. Scientists also know that a gene called APOE-4 seems to raise risk more for women than for men in certain age groups.

At the same time, women with the disease in its early stages may go undiagnosed because they tend to do better on verbal tests than men, which masks Alzheimer's damage.

The new studies add more evidence and potential explanations for suspected variations between how men and women develop the disease.

Vanderbilt University researchers found differences in how tau, a protein that forms tangles that destroy nerve cells, spreads in the brains of women compared to men. Using scans on 301 people with normal thinking skills and 161 others with mild impairment, they mapped where tau was deposited and correlated it with nerve networks — highways that brain signals follow.

They found that tau networks in women with mild impairment were more diffuse and spread out than in men, suggesting that more areas of the brain were affected.

Alzheimers spread differently in men, women more likely to develop it: new study

Representational image. credit: Needpix

It's long been known that women do better on tests of verbal memory — skills like recalling words and lists. University of California, San Diego, researchers found that women did better on these skills despite similar signs of early to moderate Alzheimer's than men.

Using scans on more than 1,000 older adults, they found sex differences in how the brain uses sugar, its main energy source. Women metabolized sugar better, which may give them more ability to compensate for the damage from dementia and make them less likely to be diagnosed with it by tests that involve verbal skills.

"The female advantage might mask early signs of Alzheimer's and delay diagnosis," said study leader Erin Sundermann. "Women are able to sustain normal verbal performance longer," partly because of better brain metabolism.

At the University of Miami, scientists analyzed genes in 30,000 people — half with Alzheimer's, half without it — and found four that seem related to disease risk by sex.

"One confers risk in females and not males and three confer risk in males but not females," said one study leader, Eden Martin.

Researchers don't know yet exactly how these genes affect risk — or by how much.

"Some of these look like they're tied to the immune system and we know there are differences between males and females" in how that works, said another study leader, Brian Kunkle.

Seven other genes seem to have a different effect on risks in men versus women. The researchers have a National Institute on Aging grant to do an international study on nearly 100,000 people to try to validate and extend the results.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

NewsTracker

'Drunk' Irish woman, who went on expletive-laden rant at Air India crew, found dead in London home; Sussex Police rules out foul play

Jul 04, 2019
'Drunk' Irish woman, who went on expletive-laden rant at Air India crew, found dead in London home; Sussex Police rules out foul play
Birds like cockatoos, parrots can groove to the beat just as well as humans can

Birds

Birds like cockatoos, parrots can groove to the beat just as well as humans can

Jul 10, 2019
30-year-old Delhi woman shot in the neck by bike-borne assailants near Radisson Blu hotel in Dwarka Sector 12

NewsTracker

30-year-old Delhi woman shot in the neck by bike-borne assailants near Radisson Blu hotel in Dwarka Sector 12

Jul 11, 2019
Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Men's Singles Final: Djokovic beats Federer in historic final

Wimbledon 2019

Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Men's Singles Final: Djokovic beats Federer in historic final

Jul 14, 2019
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Governing body president Gianni Infantino says he wants to expand showpiece event to 32 teams

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: Governing body president Gianni Infantino says he wants to expand showpiece event to 32 teams

Jul 05, 2019
Wimbledon 2019: Persistent Karen Khachanov digs deep to overcome Feliciano Lopez in four sets, marches into third round

SportsTracker

Wimbledon 2019: Persistent Karen Khachanov digs deep to overcome Feliciano Lopez in four sets, marches into third round

Jul 04, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019