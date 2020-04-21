Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

All fun and games: NASA releases video game that can help save the world's coral reefs

While the player are playing the games, they will be teaching Ames's Pleiades supercomputer that will map out the world's corals.


tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2020 15:34:32 IST

Coral mapping, but make it fun.

And who better to do it than the millions of people currently stuck at home, social distancing due to coronavirus.

Climate change is causing spikes in temperatures, which in turn means that the coral reefs are facing long periods of warming that are essentially killing them. Coral bleaching, algae blooms and murky waters that reduce the amount of light that reaches them and weakening of their structural integrity are some of the few reasons the reefs are on a decline.

All fun and games: NASA releases video game that can help save the worlds coral reefs

A coral reef in American Samoa, one of the locations where researchers from the Laboratory for Advanced Sensing went on deployment to collect data using fluid-lensing instruments.
Credits: NASA/Ames Research Center/Ved Chirayath

NASA, with its ingenuity and access to various instruments, has stepped in and has created a game that could possibly help the corals.

NeMO-Net or the Neural Multi-Modal Observation and Training Network is a video game, developed by NASA’s Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley.

The game is a fun spin that allows NASA to build a map of all the coral reefs in the ocean while allowing citizen scientists to have fun and get involved.

A player classifying real NASA imagery of coral in the NeMO-Net game on a tablet from the comfort of home. Credits: NASA/Ames Research Center/Ved Chirayath

A player classifying real NASA imagery of coral in the NeMO-Net game on a tablet from the comfort of home.
Credits: NASA/Ames Research Center/Ved Chirayath

In the game, players will learn about the coral reefs using NASA data while identifying them when they come across these corals during their 'dives' The games use 3D images from NASA's fluid lensing cameras that have collected images from Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and other parts of the world. The players travel the ocean in their own research vessel, the Nautilus.

A Nautilus is a marine mollusc that has survived unchanged for the past hundreds of millions of years and is considered living fossils.

It is also a fictional submarine captained by Nemo featured in Jules Verne's novels Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea (1870) and The Mysterious Island (1874).

According to a press release, the player can "track their progress, earn badges, read through the game's field guide, and access educational videos about life on the seafloor."

Mapping the ocean floors using fluid lensiing camera. Image credit: NASA

Mapping the ocean floors using fluid lensiing camera. Image credit: NASA

It's not all fun and games though for the people at Ames. With more people playing these games and teaching the Pleiades supercomputer the patterns, the more it will learn to classify the corals on its own.

According to the NASA statement, "Once it has been able to accurately classify corals from low-resolution data included in the game, the supercomputer will be able to map out the world's corals at an unprecedented resolution. With that map, scientists will better understand what is happening to corals and find ways to preserve them."

NeMO-Net is available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Mac computers. They will be releasing the game for Android systems as well.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

coral reefs

The Great Barrier Reef might not recover from the mass bleaching event that took place in March

Apr 08, 2020
The Great Barrier Reef might not recover from the mass bleaching event that took place in March
Ten years after Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill, marine wildlife struggles to recover

oil spills

Ten years after Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill, marine wildlife struggles to recover

Apr 08, 2020
Gameloft turns 20: Launches free Android app called Gameloft Classics that offers 30 of its most iconic games

Gameloft

Gameloft turns 20: Launches free Android app called Gameloft Classics that offers 30 of its most iconic games

Apr 16, 2020
NASA discovers earth-like exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf star located 300 lightyears from here

Exoplanet

NASA discovers earth-like exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf star located 300 lightyears from here

Apr 16, 2020
A decade in the making: NASA, SpaceX to lauch astronauts to the ISS on 28 May, 2.00 am IST

astronaut launch

A decade in the making: NASA, SpaceX to lauch astronauts to the ISS on 28 May, 2.00 am IST

Apr 20, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world

ISS

Coronavirus Outbreak: After almost a year in space, returning astronauts will face a changing world

Apr 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020