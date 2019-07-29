Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Airplane-sized asteroid detected at 11th hour sneaks up close, whizzes past Earth

If the asteroid had hit the Earth, it would have wiped out an entire city & caused inordinate damage.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 13:53:51 IST

On Thursday, 25 July, an asteroid about the size of an airplane passed really close to the Earth. Scientists barely noticed it in time, but luckily, there was no threat from the space rock this time around. Named 2019 OK, the asteroid is huge — estimated to be around 57 to 130 m wide and moving very fast. It came within 73,000 km from Earth that is a quarter of the distance between the Earth and Moon.

Michael Brown, Melbourne-based observational astronomer and associate professor at Monash University told The Washington Post, "It snuck up on us pretty quickly. People are the only sort of realising what happened pretty much after it’s already flung past us."

How did it go unnoticed? Especially when there are teams of astronomers specifically tasked with keeping track of near-Earth Objects (NEOs) is space? The presence of this object was noticed early in the week by a team in Brazil and the US, and later confirmed by NASA. Information on this NEO was published hours before it whizzed past us.

Airplane-sized asteroid detected at 11th hour sneaks up close, whizzes past Earth

Representational image. Credit: Pixabay

The reason that this asteroid missed being detected, according to The Print, could have been the speed and size it was traveling at. It was going too fast, at 24 km per second, and was too small for astronomers to notice it. Asteroid 2019 OK also has an elongated orbit that stretches from Venus to Mars, which means that it is not in the Earth's vicinity for a long period of time and could evade detection. It was also coming towards us from the direction of the Sun, which made it hard to observe it.

Lastly, the asteroid was coming towards Earth from the direction of the Sun, making it extremely hard to visually identify it. This is the first time that an asteroid this large fell out of the radars of all the national space agencies. While 2019 OK is not big enough to destroy the planet, it is in no way harmless. It could have wiped out an entire city, which would mean the death of millions of people.

"It would have hit with over 30 times the energy of the atomic blast at Hiroshima," Alan Duffy, an astronomer at Swinburne University told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

asteroid

Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August

Jul 19, 2019
Relax, asteroid 2006 QQ23 won't hit us, but it will perform a flyby on 10 August
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019